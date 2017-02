Not that its very important for us but my question is that why would Indians cite "sanctions" as a reason? What does that have to do with anything? Are sanctions targeting counties who have direct flights to Tehran?Even if they did, why would India be the only country to take action for it?We're at a time when everyone is trying to establish ties with Iran specifically after the nuclear deal.But India feels the need to do the exact opposite?Why?We need cooperation now more than ever. We need expansion of bilateral ties and we definitely need expansion of tourism to help both of our economies