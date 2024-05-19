What's new

Helicopter carrying Iran's President Raisi crashes, search under way

MaroonBeret

MaroonBeret

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Joined
Oct 9, 2016
Messages
4
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident.
The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. (Courtesy Reuters)
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi two days visit to Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
402
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Iranian President Raisi to visit China to shore up ties
Replies
0
Views
404
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Mehdipersian
President Raisi Reaffirms Iran’s Support for Palestine’s Legitimate Defense
Replies
13
Views
810
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
Raisi: Iran Ready to Act to Avert Geopolitical Changes in Region
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
HGV
H
Edevelop
Iran-Pakistan Warm Ties Unaffected by Int’l Changes: Raeisi
Replies
0
Views
305
Edevelop
Edevelop

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom