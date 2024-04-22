What's new

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi two days visit to Pakistan

Pak-Iran trade volume 'not acceptable', to be increased to $10bn, says Raisi

Abdullah Momand | Dawn.com
April 22, 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday in Islamabad. — PID

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday in Islamabad. — PID

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. — Photo courtesy FO

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. — Photo courtesy FO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the PM House in Islamabad on Monday. — X/PMLNDigital

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the PM House in Islamabad on Monday.

Iran and Pakistan have decided to increase the trade volume between the two countries to $10 billion, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, adding that the existing volume was "not acceptable".

Raisi — who is currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan — made the remarks during a joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the two held a meeting in Islamabad. The visit is the first of its kind by any head of state after the February 8 general elections.

"We are committed to strengthening relations at high levels. […] Economic and trade volume between Iran and Pakistan is not acceptable at all. We have decided as a first step to increase the trade volume between our two countries to $10bn," he said.

Source:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1828957/p...acceptable-to-be-increased-to-10bn-says-raisi
 

