Pakistan to retire its entire Chinese ZDK-03 AEW&C fleet after just 12 years of service- Republic World Islamabad: Pakistan has made an unexpected decision to retire its entire fleet of ZDK-03 Karakoram Eagle Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft after a relatively short service life of just 12 years, according to reports. This move, announced recently, has sparked concerns about...

The Vulnerability of Western-Made Weapons: The Case of GPS Systems and National SecurityIn recent geopolitical tensions, the role of GPS systems in warfare has come under intense scrutiny. I have writen article on 28 October 2023The recent BBC report sheds light on how the USA and Israel strategically turned off GPS systems before attacks on Iran, revealing a critical vulnerability in Western-made weapons systems.The reliance on GPS technology in modern warfare is undeniable. From guiding missiles to coordinating troop movements, GPS provides unparalleled accuracy and real-time awareness of battlefield dynamics. However, this same reliance has become a double-edged sword, as demonstrated by the ability of nations like the USA and Israel to manipulate or disable GPS signals to their advantage.The essence of the issue lies in the design and control of GPS systems. Developed primarily by American and Israeli entities, these systems are programmed with geographical boundaries to protect their assets. When a hostile entity launches a weapon equipped with GPS, it inadvertently triggers alerts within the American and Israeli defense networks, providing them with precise information on the incoming threat's location and trajectory.To illustrate, consider the analogy of sharing live locations on WhatsApp. Just as one user can track another's movements in real-time, GPS systems provide constant updates on the position and movement of equipped weapons. This awareness gives Western powers a significant tactical advantage in countering threats and protecting their interests.However, this advantage also exposes a glaring weakness for those relying on Western-made weapons. As highlighted in the Defence.pk article, users in regions like Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, and Palestine have experienced discrepancies in GPS accuracy, with their locations appearing in incorrect countries. This is a direct result of the geographical boundaries set by the USA and Israel, which can inadvertently disrupt civilian and military operations in affected regions.Moreover, recent events in Pakistan further underscore the implications of GPS vulnerabilities on national security. The decision to ground Chinese surveillance aircraft equipped with the Beidou system, a move attributed to Pakistani General Asim Munier and air chief raises questions about the country's defense strategy and potential compromises in security.The grounding of the Chinese ZDK-03 fleet, as reported by Republic World,suggests a deliberate shift from bidu To reliance on Western-made GPS systems is treason committed by Pakistan high command.Before asim munier Pakistan decided to shift from GPS to chines bideu system after 27 feb when USA informed india about Pakistani 18 missiles attack.In conclusion, the case of GPS systems and their manipulation by powerful entities like the USA and Israel reveals a critical vulnerability in Western-made weapons. While GPS technology offers unparalleled precision and awareness on the battlefield, it also exposes users to potential exploitation and compromise of national security. As nations navigate geopolitical tensions and strategic alliances, the need for robust defense mechanisms that mitigate reliance on GPS systems becomes increasingly apparent.