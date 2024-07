the thing that saddened me when i visited kumrat was the deforestation was quite alarming. we could easily see the signs of cut trees. people use high quality pine and fir trees even to make shelter for their horses and mules. the local dhabbas were also made of the wood from the local forests. the place may lose its charm to a great extent in next 10-20 years. i am sure that the valley from bahrain to kalam must have been like kumrat about 50-100 years ago but now with the population increase and deforestation trees can only be seen above certain height. the mahodand lake will lose all its charm in next 10-20 years as the people keep on cutting trees on the island between the two branches of the river kalam. i dont know why they specially cut trees from that particular spot.

pakistanis are the greatest enemy of pakistan.



i have some very beautiful pix of this valley but i dont know how to upload them on this site.can anyone help me?