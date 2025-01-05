5 stunning destinations to visit in Pakistan in 2025

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 103,078
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
5 stunning destinations to visit in Pakistan in 2025CNN listed Gilgit-Baltistan among its top 25 destinations to visit in 2025, and we have some more suggestions for their list.
Images Staff
04 Jan, 2025
The spectacular views, the difficult treks and five of the 14 “eight-thousander” peaks recognised as the world’s highest — Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is incomparable. GB was also listed among the top 25 destinations worth visiting in 2025 curated by CNN.
In the list, CNN Travel said, “The Gilgit-Baltistan region in the Karakoram Mountains isn’t the easiest place to get to — flight schedules can be unreliable, roads can be blocked off seasonally — but it has more tantalising peaks than a lemon meringue pie.”
CNN Travel added that hiking in GB “makes the Himalayas look like a traipse in Central Park” but added that travelling alone is “not an option”.
GB is a big place and there are many beautiful places to visit in it. It’s also not the only picturesque place worth visiting in Pakistan. Here’s a list of five beautiful destinations that should definitely be on your travel list this year.
1. Malam Jabba
Queenie Sheikh in a 2023 article for Images wrote, “Malam Jabba holds a magical charm. As Swat Valley’s renowned ski destination, its elevation of 9,199 feet is often wrapped in mist and fog, which feel more welcoming than eerie.” What’s more, guests can also visit the Pearl Continental in Malam Jabba and experience the scenery from chairlifts, followed by the hotel’s high tea.
2. Hunza
The Hunza Valley is one of the most popular locations in GB, and for all the right reasons. If you’re travelling within Pakistan, consider going by car and enjoying the views. After her 2017 trip, Sahar Habib told Images, “It’s a completely different experience when you drive right through the mountains along the Karakoram Highway. This region is ridiculously beautiful and the pictures really don’t do it justice. Just know that if it looks impressive in a picture, it’s 10 times more picturesque in real life.
“We stayed at the Hunza Serena Inn, which has beautiful views of the surrounding valley and mountains everywhere you look, and a gorgeous view of Baltit Fort in the distance. At night, there is none of the noise and pollution of the big city, the clear skies are full of stars and music carries over from nearby villages.”
3. Chitral
The city of Chitral, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was once known as Paristan or the land of the land of fairies, Mariam Sarah Javid said in a 2024 piece for Prism.
“Set against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, it is no surprise that the rose-filled valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is believed to be inhabited by mythical creatures such as fairies and dragons […] From genuine smiles, and fluffy walnut parathas with fresh goat cheese to the myths of fairy princesses and breathtaking views, Chitral makes a place for itself in the hearts of travellers, its mountains beckoning them to visit again.”
4. Hingol National Park
Many have waxed lyrical about the beauty of Pakistan’s northern areas, however, we don’t hear enough about Balochistan. As Noman Ansari wrote for Images in 2015, “The real stars of this earthy canvas are our rocky surroundings, which rise from the ground to imposing dimensions. These endless hills share deliciously earthy tones and are peppered with darker soil, as if they are nature’s version of an intense chocolate cake.”
While here, you can visit the Princess of Hope rock formation, pay respect at Hinglaj Temple (Nani Mandir), considered to be one of the oldest temples in the world, and enjoy the awe-inspiring views of the Makran Coast.
5. Sadh Belo
Activist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr highlighted that travelling to Pakistan did not mean going to Hunza exclusively — and we couldn’t agree more. “Our country is deserts, mangroves, the sea, forests and harsh beauty,” he wrote on Instagram, listing places in Sindh that were also just as beautiful as the northern areas.
One such place is Sadh Belo, an island in the Indus River near Sukkur, and is famed for its highly revered Hindu temples, including Teerath Asthan, the largest Hindu temple in Pakistan. The entire area is stunningly scenic, with white marble temples sitting along the riverbanks. History buffs should definitely check out this place.
What is one place in Pakistan you think everyone should visit? Tell us in the comments below!
https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sha...awn.com/news/1193115&display=popup&ref=plugin
T