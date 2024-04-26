Evidence resurfaces of terrorists using leftover foreign weapons in Pakistan​

ghazi52
Evidence resurfaces of terrorists using leftover foreign weapons in PakistanPentagon says US delivered 427,300 weapons to Afghan military, of which 300,000 were left behind during withdrawal
Correspondent
April 26, 2024
PHOTO: AFP
Fresh evidence of 'foreign weapons', reportedly believed to have been transported from Afghanistan to Pakistan, has once again surfaced, adding to concerns over regional security and its purported link to an increase in terrorism within the country.
Pakistan's ongoing battle against terrorism, spanning two decades, has been exacerbated by the presence of weapons allegedly left by the United States in Afghanistan. This factor is believed to be responsible for the recent surge in terrorism in the country.
Since the beginning of the year, security forces have conducted a series of intelligence-based operations (IBO) in various districts, resulting in the elimination of several terrorists and the recovery of a cache of foreign weapons from them.
In Khyber district on April 24 to 25, a crucial operation took place targeting suspected terrorists.
The intense exchange of fire led to the killing of at least three militants, including prominent terrorist figures, Sohail, also known as Azmato, and Haji Gul alias Zarqawi.
Security forces also conducted an operation on April 22 and 23 in Balochistan's Pishin district. During the operation, three terrorists were killed while one was apprehended in an injured state, identified as an Afghan national.
Earlier this month, on April 6, security forces carried out an IBO in North Waziristan, resulting in the death of two terrorists.
Security forces confiscated a substantial quantity of weapons in recent operations. These include M16/A4 rifles, AK-47s, and other armaments.
A foiled assault by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists on the Gwadar Port Authority Complex took place on March 20.
In the course of the attack, the terrorists utilized foreign weaponry, which was later seized by security forces in their response.
In January, security forces engaged in operations in various districts, targeting militants who were attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan.
In Zhob district, seven terrorists were killed on January 22, with weapons seized that included M16/A2 rifles and AK-47s.
As per the Pentagon, the US delivered a total of 427,300 combat weapons to the Afghan military. At least 300,000 of them were left behind at the time of the US forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
This has resulted in an increase in terrorism in the region during the last two years.
Between 2005 and 2021, the US provided $18.6 billion in equipment to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, the Pentagon said. After the US withdrawal, these weapons helped the TTP carry out cross-border terrorist attacks.
All these facts indicate that the Afghan regime is not only arming the TTP but also providing a haven to other terrorist organizations.
In response to recent terrorist incidents within Pakistan, the country has undertaken intelligence-driven anti-terror operations within Afghanistan. The operations targeted those responsible for attacks that claimed the lives of numerous civilian and law enforcement personnel.
Amidst the recent surge in terrorism, last month on March 20, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a statement declaring the premier's firm stance of zero tolerance towards any cross-border attacks.
