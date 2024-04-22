ghazi52
Eleven terrorists have been sent to hell in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On 21-22 April 24,
An intelligence based operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of terrorists.
During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, ten terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell.
In another encounter in North Waziristan District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which one more terrorist was sent to hell.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as the innocent civilians. Arms & ammunition were also recovered from them.
