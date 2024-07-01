ghazi52
On 1 July 2024, nine terrorists were killed by Pakistani security forces in two seperate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Tira, Khyber District, where seven terrorists including HVT, Terrorist Commander Najeeb Abdul Ur Rehman and Terrorist Commander Ishfaq Muavia were sent to hell by the Security Forces.
The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were wanted by Law Enforcement Agencies. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.In another operation, conducted in Lakki Marwat District, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location in which two more terrorists were sent to hell.
