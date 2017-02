Endogamy is the custom of marrying only within the limits of a local community, clan, or tribe. An example would be when two people both from the same village pair off and have children.



birth defects are affected by a wide range of things, including the health of the individuals giving birth, what type of environment they are living in and quality of healthcare.

DON'T PRACTICE ENDOGAMY OVER GENERATIONS! IF ANYONE IN YOUR RECENT FAMILY HISTORY HAS DONE SO, AVOID IT! IF YOU REALLY MUST DO SUCH A THING, GET GENETIC TESTING DONE AND LISTEN TO THE RESULTS!



Major figures such as Imam Ghazali have warned against doing such acts. They cite that once, Umar (RA) was visiting a group of people who committed endogamy/married their cousins constantly over generations, and he said:



“You all have become thin and weak (because of this), so marry outside the family (i.e not cousins).” [Iraqi, Takhrij Ahadith al-Ihya’]



There is no debate among scholars that Umar (RA) was referring to cousin marriages and things of that nature such as endogomy, so clearly it is Islamically forbidden to do such a thing over numerous generations. He obviously wasn't referring to it as a one off basis as the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) did such a thing.

"so it is upon you to be upon my Sunnah and the Sunnah of the Rightly Guided Caliphs"



Still not convinced? Some attribute a similar statement to Allah's Apostle (Peace be Upon Him):

“Marry outside the family, lest the offspring be thin and weak.”







Still not convinced? Well here's one the most famous, knowledgeable and respected Islamic scholars (Zakir Naik) echoing what I just said:



Keep in mind Zakir Naik is also a doctor so he knows what he's talking about!



Hopefully I've now also convinced sceptics and now you all know that not only should you not marry your cousins regularly over generations, but also people from the same village/clan/tribe either, and it is best to marry someone as distantly related to you as possible. Thank you for reading.