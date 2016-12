Meanwhile, the mastermind Mukhtar who used to oversee affairs in Madina has also been nabbed.

“The beggars stay in Madina till Hajj and have to earn 20,000-25,000 riyal. Half of the money goes to the organizers and the remaining are ours. Before coming to Madina, Jamal Khan from Dera Ghazi Khan and Dawai Khan from Karachi give us some amount in advance for our family. The amount is then deducted from the earnings of begging,”

by Haider Ali Sindhu | Published on December 27, 2016RIYADH –According to a report by Dunya News, most of the detainees were residents of Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan.The 18 detainees include Amir Khan, Shabeeran Bibi, Mukhtar Ahmed, Niamat, Nusrat Bibi, Sajawal Hussain, Shama, Abdul Qudoos, Nazeera Bibi, Zareena Bibi, Riaz Ahmed, Nazeeran Bibi, Azam Khan, Zehru Khan, Muneeran Bibi, Sahiba Mai, Mehru Mai and Meenu Mai.Mukhtar also revealed shocking details that the 210 people had been sent to Madina after visas were issued to them from travel agencies in Karachi and Rahim Yar Khan.he pronounced.He went on to claim that the beggars were sent to Madina through Ali Shah travel agency of Rahim Yar Khan linked to Malik Iqbal although Malik Iqbal refuted the allegations adding that his agency followed the norms and laws regarding air-travel.