I don't understand why people are so eager to have the government in the know about every little transaction you make, it's insane, cheering for taxes is insane, a couple weeks back I was in an ATM queue (those have thankfully shortened now) and I saw a big bank advert on a billboard there "#forgetcash"cashforever ! feck digital India, I decide when I go digital and when I go cash, not some big brother commie style regime.this is like a damn fatwa against cash transactions, screw them.