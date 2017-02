Americans are poisoning innocent Syrians, for some reasons , most important ones:::1) They never bowed to USA and never bended their knees for USA2) Never recognized Israel officially and remained the biggest threat against Israel3) Supplied Gaza with Iranian weapons4) Supplied Hezbollah with it's own and also Iranian military equipmentThis made USA mad and now we see what they have done.Those corrupt monarchs cooperated with American murderers who shew no mercy towards Iraqi people also poisoned them with depleted Uranium. 2 million Iraqi were killed during the imposed war on them.That's the sad story of Syrian people, i shall mention we will not let west to build an other Afghanistan in Syria and occupy it for decades. Syrians have their Iranian brothers to keep them safe from Israeli secret intelligence service ISIS.