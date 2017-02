The other day I was driving past Golra that I saw an Army tank hauler with a chassis of an old T-59 having a 16 MBRL system on its top. What a wonderful idea to have against any projected cold start of the Indians. The rockets are stored in the tank hull (I would presume they should have a capacity of 32 rockets). The tank seemingly could have 2 man operators. One would be the driver and the other fire control operator. I really liked the concept and hope to see it in service soon.

