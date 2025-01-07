What's new

Three soldiers martyred, 19 terrorists killed in K-P operations:

Three soldiers martyred, 19 terrorists killed in K-P operations:​

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the success of the security forces' operations.

News Desk
January 07, 2025

naik muhammad nazir lance havaldar abbas ali and naik muhammad usman courtesy ispr


Naik Muhammad Nazir, Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali and Naik Muhammad Usman. Courtesy: ISPR

In separate operations across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), three soldiers were martyred and 19 terrorists were killed by security forces, the military’s media wing reported on Tuesday. The operations were conducted in response to intelligence reports about the presence of Khwarij in various districts.

The first operation took place in the general area of Matani in Peshawar District. During the operation, security forces engaged and neutralised eight Khwarij militants, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The second operation unfolded in Baizai, Mohmand District, where another intense exchange of fire led to the death of eight more Khwarij fighters. In the third engagement, security forces in Karak District targeted a Khwarij location, killing three terrorists.

Unfortunately, three brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice during these operations. Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali, Naik Muhammad Nazir, and Naik Muhammad Usman were martyred in the line of duty while bravely engaging in the firefights. Their ages ranged from 37 to 38 years, and they hailed from Districts Ghizer, Skardu, and Attock, respectively.

ISPR confirmed that sanitisation operations are ongoing to clear any remaining terrorists in the affected areas. The military stressed its commitment to eliminating terrorism and vowed that the sacrifices of these soldiers would only strengthen their resolve.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the success of the security forces’ operations, stating that the government would not allow any Khwarij attempts to disrupt the country's peace and security. He also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers for their bravery and ultimate sacrifice.

This latest series of operations comes a month after a similar mission in which an army officer was martyred, and 13 terrorists were killed during three separate intelligence-based operations in K-P. The military remains resolute in its commitment to rid Pakistan of the menace of terrorism.

Source:
https://tribune.com.pk/story/252065...d-19-terrorists-killed-in-k-p-operations-ispr
 
