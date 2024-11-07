Four Brave Soldiers embraced Shahadat in general area of Karama , South Waziristan District

ghazi52
On 6 November 2024, fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and Khwarij in general area Karama , South Waziristan District.
Resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.
However, during the intense fire exchange, four brave sons of soil,
Naib Subedar Taib Shah (Age: 38 years, R/O District Tank),
Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (Age: 30 years, R/O District Karak),
Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (Age: 30 years, R/O District Karak)
Lance Naik Habibullah (Age: 28 years, R/O District Orakzai),
having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.
10:22 AM · Nov 7, 2024
