What's new

Four Brave Soldiers embraced Shahadat in general area of Karama , South Waziristan District

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,793
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
On 6 November 2024, fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and Khwarij in general area Karama , South Waziristan District.

Resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.

However, during the intense fire exchange, four brave sons of soil,
Naib Subedar Taib Shah (Age: 38 years, R/O District Tank),
Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (Age: 30 years, R/O District Karak),
Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (Age: 30 years, R/O District Karak)
Lance Naik Habibullah (Age: 28 years, R/O District Orakzai),
having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.


1731012188996.png



10:22 AM · Nov 7, 2024
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Four Soldiers martyred in North and South Waziristan districts.
Replies
9
Views
742
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Replies
0
Views
548
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Replies
0
Views
304
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Two Soldiers embraced Shahadat in Tank area, KPK.
Replies
11
Views
1K
Skywalker
Skywalker
ghazi52
17 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers martyred in separate KP operations: ISPR
Replies
1
Views
1K
Skywalker
Skywalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom