The Type 052D destroyer Jiaozuo of the Chinese Navy arrived at the port of St. Petersburg

The Type 052D destroyer Jiaozuo of the Chinese Navy arrived at the port of St. PetersburgPor Redacción - 24 July, 2024
Over the past weekend, an unusual image caught the attention of specialists and users of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) when various viral images and videos showed the entry into the waters of the Baltic Sea of a Type 052D destroyer and a Type 903 logistical ship of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy. Both ships, which were followed by units of some regional naval forces, were heading towards the city of St. Petersburg in Russia.
As indicated, the presence of two Chinese Navy ships in the region is due to a protocol visit to Russia on the occasion of the celebrations for Russian Navy Day. However, although the acts and naval review were canceled for security reasons, the Type 052D destroyer “Jiaozuo” 163 and the Type 903A logistical ship “Honghu” 906 continued their course to proceed with their visit and deepen ties between both forces.
According to reports from Russian news agencies, the destroyer arrived in the city of St. Petersburg yesterday, July 23, being received by naval authorities of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Consul General in the city, Luo Zhanhui. Subsequently, on board the cruiser Aurora, various types of protocol meetings were held between naval commands. However, Russian media did not report the presence of the “Honghu” in the city, nor its current location. Various OSINT sources have presumed that the logistical ship would not be part of the protocol visit.
Regarding these ships, the “Jiaozuo” is one of the most modern destroyers in service with the People’s Liberation Army Navy. Belonging to the Type 052D class, the ship displaces 7,500 tons and is equipped with modern AESA-type sensor systems and vertical missile launch systems with 64 cells. Unlike other variants of the class, the “D” version features a hull with an elongated length, incorporating a series of improvements in its propulsion and command and control systems.
On the other hand, the “Honghu” is a logistical ship of the Type 903A class, focused on carrying out logistical resupply missions at sea. With its full-load displacement of 23,000 tons, it allows it to perform such operations, complementing other combat means of the Chinese Navy and extending its operational range.
together with the Type 054A frigate “Xuchang” 536, which was not part of the protocol visit to Russia.