What's new

The Type 052D destroyer Jiaozuo of the Chinese Navy arrived at the port of St. Petersburg

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 1, 2010
Messages
5,260
Reaction score
1
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia

The Type 052D destroyer Jiaozuo of the Chinese Navy arrived at the port of St. Petersburg

Por Redacción - 24 July, 2024

Over the past weekend, an unusual image caught the attention of specialists and users of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) when various viral images and videos showed the entry into the waters of the Baltic Sea of a Type 052D destroyer and a Type 903 logistical ship of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy. Both ships, which were followed by units of some regional naval forces, were heading towards the city of St. Petersburg in Russia.

GS7oChbWoAAKUG5-1024x577.jpeg.webp
Credits: Under Broen / Kurt Pedersen

As indicated, the presence of two Chinese Navy ships in the region is due to a protocol visit to Russia on the occasion of the celebrations for Russian Navy Day. However, although the acts and naval review were canceled for security reasons, the Type 052D destroyer “Jiaozuo” 163 and the Type 903A logistical ship “Honghu” 906 continued their course to proceed with their visit and deepen ties between both forces.

According to reports from Russian news agencies, the destroyer arrived in the city of St. Petersburg yesterday, July 23, being received by naval authorities of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Consul General in the city, Luo Zhanhui. Subsequently, on board the cruiser Aurora, various types of protocol meetings were held between naval commands. However, Russian media did not report the presence of the “Honghu” in the city, nor its current location. Various OSINT sources have presumed that the logistical ship would not be part of the protocol visit.
1722100785416.png

1722100836456.png

Regarding these ships, the “Jiaozuo” is one of the most modern destroyers in service with the People’s Liberation Army Navy. Belonging to the Type 052D class, the ship displaces 7,500 tons and is equipped with modern AESA-type sensor systems and vertical missile launch systems with 64 cells. Unlike other variants of the class, the “D” version features a hull with an elongated length, incorporating a series of improvements in its propulsion and command and control systems.

On the other hand, the “Honghu” is a logistical ship of the Type 903A class, focused on carrying out logistical resupply missions at sea. With its full-load displacement of 23,000 tons, it allows it to perform such operations, complementing other combat means of the Chinese Navy and extending its operational range.
https://twitter.com/x/status/1814565977738154051
This latter point becomes relevant when observing some of the most recent deployments of these ships, which integrate the 46th anti-piracy mission of the People’s Liberation Army Navy; together with the Type 054A frigate “Xuchang” 536, which was not part of the protocol visit to Russia.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Sea Guardian-3 ; Pakistan, China joint naval drills
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
mulj
M
GreatHanWarrior
44th Chinese naval escort taskforce arrives in Kuwait
Replies
1
Views
395
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
ghazi52
The Bangladesh Navy awarded a contract to the Indian firm GRSE - for the construction of an advanced Ocean-Going Tug boat valued $21 millions.
Replies
0
Views
409
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
China launches two new Type 052D destroyers
Replies
0
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
D
Israel War: 6 Chinese Navy Warships Stationed In The Middle East Amid US Navy’s Heavy Presence In The Region
Replies
2
Views
939
SBD-3
SBD-3

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom