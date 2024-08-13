"The Price of Ambition: General Asim’s Extension Bid Threatens Pakistan's Survival"

'Don't worry, everything will be okay': ISI chief during Kabul visit Gen Faiz seen at Kabul hotel with Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan; sources say he's there on a day-long trip.

I knew General Asim's days were numbered when he said, 'Don't worry, everything will be okay.' Traitors in Pakistan strike again. Reports are coming in that General Asim is being forced to do everything possible that will harm Pakistan in the coming years. He is so eager for an extension that he doesn't even care if Pakistan remains a country.The United States has a history of punishing its enemies by using its assets within those countries. Once these assets have served their purpose, the U.S. discards them like a used commodity. We’ve seen this happen time and again with figures like the first democratically elected Egyptian president, Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, Imran Khan, and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.Now, it appears General Faiz Hameed is in the crosshairs. The U.S. believes that its failure in Afghanistan was due in part to General Faiz Hameed’s role. In retaliation, they are now using their assets within Pakistan to dismantle him, seeking to weaken his influence and neutralize any threat he poses.This move could cost the Pakistan Army dearly. It feels like Pakistan’s enemies are aiming to kill two birds with one stone. Recently, news has surfaced that former ISI head, retired General Faiz Hameed, was taken into custody by the army. This comes after repeated statements from N-League leaders, particularly Maryam Nawaz, who emphasized the need to punish General Faiz Hameed. The fact that General Asim Munir has now arrested the former ISI head is unprecedented, and it will likely have very dangerous consequences for the army, Pakistan, and the ISI itself."The picture below has great importance