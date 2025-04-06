Both general elections of 2018, 2024 were fraudulent: Khaqan Abbasi SWABI - Awaam Pakistan Party (APP) central head and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that when the ruling clique came to power

SWABI - Awaam Pakistan Party (APP) central head and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that when the ruling clique came to power through a fraudulent elections how the country can make a true economic progress and prosperity. He along with former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi was addressing a gathering in Bamkhel village arranged in the honour of Taj Sultan, a retire Colonal who joined APP along-with his supporters on Saturday. Khaqan Abbasi spoke in detail about the various economic, political and security challenges which have threatened the existence of the country and the rulers had failed to deliver, stressing that we should all put our heads together, especially the rulers must change their past tactics and strategies to change the destiny of the nation. Looking at the current situation, he said, that if the rulers only wanted to get power, then they have got it, but if they want to serve the people, then they cannot. If they want to development and economic progress and prosperity it would remain a dream and if the young generation is to be kept on a track of prosperity, it would be er happen and the present rulers don’t rule for masses and their welfare.Both general elections of 2018 and 2024 were fraudulent.The rulers who came as a result of these elections were not the elected representatives of the people, he said.