The Health and Fitness Thread

im not a body builder, but i go to gym regularly-- ive 100+ ebooks on the subject if any one is interested i'll give you the download link



a person like me , only does compound [multijoint]excercises cuz it involves more muscles in the same excercise -- more weight can be lifted- thus more workout , more proportional development aswell as fat burning



i dont do isolation excercises , however if i reach platue in mucle gains, i change /add some of these excercises







i go for -- 1 scoop 100%whey protien by optimun post workout-- it reduces muscle soarness , but also helps in fat burning as it doesnt have sugar --



if you are skinny , you can add 2 spoons of glucose in it aswell-less costly alternative to masstech , just take a multivitamin tab alongwith it----



a body doesnt use more that 25 gm protien at a given time-- so use 25gm once pre , then, post workout -- if you like



egg/casien protien powders are slow in absorbtion as compared to very fast whey protien [both are in milk/cheese] -- body builders take it before sleeping to help muscle development at night



alternate desi protien shake that i use , sometimes at night, when im really soar

2 bananas , 1cup mik, 2 raw eggs, 2 tbs peanut butter , ice= blender=30+ gm protien







women have estrogen, so they wont make bulky muscles



the weight you use should should be high enough , to cause max fatigue on 7th rep-- try to go till 10-- incase of legs, try to go till 15-20 reps



dont forget legs-- if you want fat burning, you can lift max wights on legs, as they are the biggest muscles of the body



dont take workout over 50 minutes-- cortisol stress harmone is released, which will convert most of your sebsequent food into fat cells



never take an individual rep above 20 seconds as lactic acid and anerobic glycolysis starts