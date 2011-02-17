What's new

The Health and Fitness Thread

Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Joined
Jan 18, 2009
Messages
10,115
Reaction score
114
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
im not a body builder, but i go to gym regularly-- ive 100+ ebooks on the subject if any one is interested i'll give you the download link

a person like me , only does compound [multijoint]excercises cuz it involves more muscles in the same excercise -- more weight can be lifted- thus more workout , more proportional development aswell as fat burning

i dont do isolation excercises , however if i reach platue in mucle gains, i change /add some of these excercises



i go for -- 1 scoop 100%whey protien by optimun post workout-- it reduces muscle soarness , but also helps in fat burning as it doesnt have sugar --

if you are skinny , you can add 2 spoons of glucose in it aswell-less costly alternative to masstech , just take a multivitamin tab alongwith it----

a body doesnt use more that 25 gm protien at a given time-- so use 25gm once pre , then, post workout -- if you like

egg/casien protien powders are slow in absorbtion as compared to very fast whey protien [both are in milk/cheese] -- body builders take it before sleeping to help muscle development at night

alternate desi protien shake that i use , sometimes at night, when im really soar
2 bananas , 1cup mik, 2 raw eggs, 2 tbs peanut butter , ice= blender=30+ gm protien



women have estrogen, so they wont make bulky muscles

the weight you use should should be high enough , to cause max fatigue on 7th rep-- try to go till 10-- incase of legs, try to go till 15-20 reps

dont forget legs-- if you want fat burning, you can lift max wights on legs, as they are the biggest muscles of the body

dont take workout over 50 minutes-- cortisol stress harmone is released, which will convert most of your sebsequent food into fat cells

never take an individual rep above 20 seconds as lactic acid and anerobic glycolysis starts
 
if you want to do cardio at the end -- do it as high intensity interval training , meaning 1 minutes fast running alternated with 1 min slow--- u need to keep the body guessing- to shock it

for tendon injuries/pains , get chondroitin sulfate,glucosamine from local health store

rest days-- 2/week --- take extra 3 days off at the end of 1 month
 
After reaching peak intense exercises stop them because instead of doing good they'll harm you.
PS. I know someone who was crazy and is no more in this world.
 

dont dread the weights-- you can start off with zero weights, then dumbells if needed

hack squats involve less back involvement -- arnold military press involves all 3 heads of deltoid
 
Last edited by a moderator:
scooby 's vids are informative

beg your mom to shop like this -- like i did hahahaha

sorry ladies , i couldnt find a good video by this person e shirt on-- my apologies
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Scooby's videos are pretty informative, don't know why he had to include the cheesy gnome though :lol:.
 
Luftwaffe said:
After reaching peak intense exercises stop them because instead of doing good they'll harm you.
PS. I know someone who was crazy and is no more in this world.
Click to expand...

there are certain signs of over- training -- we should take a break at that time
 
best would be to do cardio after weight lifting for maximum fat burn.....but what actually makes the diference is the food....right food with right amount of amino acid (protein) buils the muscles, which actually help to burn fat even at rest. so this makes weight lifting the best fat buring exercise.

BTW - nice thread and thanx fro creating it. would love to share personal experince and also learn.
 
Any one suggest me some home exercise/ diet to reduce extra fat around waist/thighs..
 
I m a body builder




aditya-dev-worlds-smallest-body-builder-near-dumbb1.jpg
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom