What's new

The Battle of 'Ain Jalut | Mamluks vs. Mongols

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,111
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

After annihilating Baghdad, the Mongols rode to Syria, leveling and slaughtering defiant cities and their people. While the steppe warriors prepare to burn and conquer the ancient land of the pyramids, the mighty Mamluks of Egypt, led by Sultan Qutuz and Baybars, resolve to strike first at the Battle of Ain Jalut (معركة عين جالوت). Rather than break the Mongol Empire, Ain Jalut sparks decades of brutal war and brilliant statecraft between these worthy adversaries.
 
Mongols were dangeorus people and where they stay they spill bloodshed...

Arabs were in their way and stop them. Arabs save world of mongol domination.

Mongols would conquer europe easily in that epoch.
 
Mongols were a punishment for being complacient with our civilization, mongols ended with our naivity, and must serve as example world is not pacific by nature,

You must be real, and be ready for war at any moment, there is not place for the weak. Weak people, is never respected.That s the truth.

Mongols wakes the muslim umma, we were sleeping, and still we are sleeping, just Iran is doing well on my opinion.

This is the importance countries does not have weak people, and weak mindset. This is the cancer of society. Iran , irak, syria, turkey, and other asians pay with their lives because anvitiy and because mongols.

Rome and mongols were the worst ever empires ever. They were genociders.

Wake up.
 
Last edited:
Europe was saved same way Mamluk was saved.

China killed Mongol emperor Mongke Khan so all the mongol princes had to take their troops back to Mongolia to elect a new leader

Thats when a minor general/warlord stayed behind with a miniscul army of mongol/turks in middle east and was defeated. Had 90% of the mongol army not returned home with hulagu, Mamluks would indeed been finished off with ease.

"
Shortly after this, Möngke Khan was slain in battle against the Southern Song. Hulagu returned to Mongolia with the bulk of his army to attend the kurultai in accordance with Mongol customs, leaving approximately 10,000 troops west of the Euphrates under the command of general Kitbuqa.

Learning of these developments, Qutuz quickly advanced his army from Cairo towards Palestine.[11"
 
retaxis said:
Europe was saved same way Mamluk was saved.

China killed Mongol emperor Mongke Khan so all the mongol princes had to take their troops back to Mongolia to elect a new leader

Thats when a minor general/warlord stayed behind with a miniscul army of mongol/turks in middle east and was defeated. Had 90% of the mongol army not returned home with hulagu, Mamluks would indeed been finished off with ease.

"
Shortly after this, Möngke Khan was slain in battle against the Southern Song. Hulagu returned to Mongolia with the bulk of his army to attend the kurultai in accordance with Mongol customs, leaving approximately 10,000 troops west of the Euphrates under the command of general Kitbuqa.

Learning of these developments, Qutuz quickly advanced his army from Cairo towards Palestine.[11"
Click to expand...

The mongols were further inflicted more defeats in midesst and clear completely mainly China didn't come out of the grip of the mongols until the Ming dynasty
 
Titanium100 said:
defeats in midesst and clear completely mainly China didn't come out of the grip of the mongols until the Ming dynasty
Click to expand...
What? I don't understand. Clear what completely? Timur/Hulagu/Golden Horde were in power for centuries while Yuan Dynasty lasted 70yrs
 
retaxis said:
Europe was saved same way Mamluk was saved.

China killed Mongol emperor Mongke Khan so all the mongol princes had to take their troops back to Mongolia to elect a new leader

Thats when a minor general/warlord stayed behind with a miniscul army of mongol/turks in middle east and was defeated. Had 90% of the mongol army not returned home with hulagu, Mamluks would indeed been finished off with ease.

"
Shortly after this, Möngke Khan was slain in battle against the Southern Song. Hulagu returned to Mongolia with the bulk of his army to attend the kurultai in accordance with Mongol customs, leaving approximately 10,000 troops west of the Euphrates under the command of general Kitbuqa.

Learning of these developments, Qutuz quickly advanced his army from Cairo towards Palestine.[11"
Click to expand...

The Mamluks defeated the Mongols in open battle many times. For example in the Second Battle of Homs the Mongols led by Möngke Temür himself (son of Hulagu) had 50,000 men, outnumbering the Mamluks by at least 20,000, with the Mamluk army being 30,000. They were obliterated, and the Mongol Khan barely escaped with his life being heavily wounded.

His father Hulagu was an idiot, at the head of massive host with no real direction and could only sack cities. He led his entire army to their deaths when they were wiped off the face of the earth by the Muslim Mongol Golden Horde.
No one really thinks he would have been victorious.
 
retaxis said:
Europe was saved same way Mamluk was saved.

China killed Mongol emperor Mongke Khan so all the mongol princes had to take their troops back to Mongolia to elect a new leader

Thats when a minor general/warlord stayed behind with a miniscul army of mongol/turks in middle east and was defeated. Had 90% of the mongol army not returned home with hulagu, Mamluks would indeed been finished off with ease.
Click to expand...

Hulagu did not leave the Middle East permanently. What happened when he came back, why couldn't he still defeat the Mamluks?
 
Maira La said:
Hulagu did not leave the Middle East permanently. What happened when he came back, why couldn't he still defeat the Mamluks?
Click to expand...
The Mongols were fractured and divided and by Kublai Khan time they had little resources compared to their initial surge. The best Mongols were fighting in China with northern Chinese against Korea/Japan/Southern China.

waz said:
The Mamluks defeated the Mongols in open battle many times. For example in the Second Battle of Homs the Mongols led by Möngke Temür himself (son of Hulagu) had 50,000 men, outnumbering the Mamluks by at least 20,000, with the Mamluk army being 30,000. They were obliterated, and the Mongol Khan barely escaped with his life being heavily wounded.

His father Hulagu was an idiot, at the head of massive host with no real direction and could only sack cities. He led his entire army to their deaths when they were wiped off the face of the earth by the Muslim Mongol Golden Horde.
No one really thinks he would have been victorious.
Click to expand...
That was the ilkhanate and not what the original Mongols were. The best mongol soldiers had all died/retired by then and the mongol army were filled with Turks/slaves of other conquered nations. The Ilkhanate was a small weak power compared to the other Mongol powers and defeating Ilkhanate is not the same as defeating Yuan Dynasty Mongols or Tamerlane
 
Islam defeated the mongols

It converted them, once the mongols became Muslims they established Muslim rule from central Asia upwards and blocked the mongols forever


From the same people came the mughals who took India
 
Arabs saved the world, defeating mongols was very improtant for the future of all races in world.

Imagine what will happen with mongol rulers....

I think the world must be ruled by muslims the ones that does not have a genocidal mind.
 
dexter said:

After annihilating Baghdad, the Mongols rode to Syria, leveling and slaughtering defiant cities and their people. While the steppe warriors prepare to burn and conquer the ancient land of the pyramids, the mighty Mamluks of Egypt, led by Sultan Qutuz and Baybars, resolve to strike first at the Battle of Ain Jalut (معركة عين جالوت). Rather than break the Mongol Empire, Ain Jalut sparks decades of brutal war and brilliant statecraft between these worthy adversaries.
Click to expand...
90 percent who stayed in Muslim world they converted to Islam
 
Cash GK said:
90 percent who stayed in Muslim world they converted to Islam
Click to expand...
Wherever they stayed, they were tiny minority and converted/assimilated in the region. Whether it was Russia/China/Korea/Middle East etc.
 
retaxis said:
Wherever they stayed, they were tiny minority and converted/assimilated in the region. Whether it was Russia/China/Korea/Middle East etc.
Click to expand...

That was only when Mongol control finished

But it finished because the Mongols became Muslims
 

Similar threads

C
The Mamluk phenomena
Replies
1
Views
2K
R2D2
R2D2
C
Battle of Köse Dag
Replies
2
Views
7K
Targon
Targon
C
Mongol conquest of Baghdad
Replies
0
Views
2K
Charon 2
C
kalu_miah
Rise of Islam in Bengal, role of migration
18 19 20 21 22 23
Replies
339
Views
39K
DJ Crudept
DJ Crudept
AUSTERLITZ
Battle Report #1 :Battle of kalka River 1223
2
Replies
17
Views
17K
Hakan
Hakan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom