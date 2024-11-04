Security forces kill seven terrorists in separate operations: ISPR​

Armed forces stand resolute against attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress, military's media wing addsNovember 05, 2024Security forces eliminated seven militants in three operations on Monday, targeting insurgent activities in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), according to a statement from the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).In K-P, six militants were killed during two overnight engagements. In the first incident, an intelligence-based operation was carried out in Dosali, North Waziristan District, where “own troops effectively engaged the Khawarij's location,” resulting in the death of one militant, identified as Ahmed Shah Intizar, the ISPR stated.The second operation took place in Khamrang, South Waziristan, as militants attempted to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The ISPR reported that “own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate.” Five militants were killed and three others injured during the encounter, the statement read.“Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border,” the ISPR said. “The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khawarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it added.Meanwhile, one militant was killed during an exchange of gunfire with security forces in Balochistan.The ISPR stated, “A fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists in Nushki District of Balochistan,” resulting in the militant’s death and the recovery of weapons and ammunition. Following the clash, a sanitisation operation was launched to ensure no further threats remained in the area.“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR stressed, adding that security forces, together with the nation, stand resolute against “attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress” in regions such as Balochistan.Source: