12 terrorists, including high-value target, killed in separate operations: ISPR​

Military reiterates its commitment to counter efforts aimed at disrupting peace, and stability of Balochistan and K-PNovember 13, 2024Pakistan Army soldiers. PHOTO: ISPRSecurity forces in Balochistan's Kech district killed four terrorists, including a high-value target, during an exchange of fire on Wednesday. The operation was carried out by Pakistan's security forces following intelligence reports of terrorist activity in the Balgatar area.According to a statement from the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces initiated the intelligence-based operation to target the reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, intense gunfire broke out between security forces and the militants.Among the dead was Sana, also known as Baru, a key figure in the Majeed Brigade. ISPR identified him as a “focal recruitment agent,” particularly for suicide bombers, in the Kech district. He was considered a high-value target and was wanted by law enforcement agencies.Weapons and ammunition were reportedly recovered from the killed terrorists. In addition, a sanitisation operation is underway to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining threats.The military reiterated its commitment to countering efforts aimed at disrupting the peace, stability, and development of Balochistan.Meanwhile, eight terrorists were killed and six others injured during a separate operation on November 12 and 13 in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan based on intelligence reports about the presence of insurgents in the region, ISPR said.The security forces successfully targeted the militants' hideouts, leading to the deaths of eight terrorist and injuries to six others, a statement issued by the military's media wing read.It stated that a search operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants. The security forces are committed to eradicating the scourge of terrorism from the country, the statement added.