Positive vibes Pakistan

Lone Shooter

PESHAWAR: Mardans 18-year-old Shahzad has developed a social networking portal that does not require an internet connection  Smile SMS. The SMS-based social networking service enables users to gather local and international information on their phones, free of cost, without using the internet.

IT-savvy Shahzad has been into developing programmes and websites ever since he was in grade six. This hobby transformed into passion and helped him achieve a lot at a very young age.

Sajjad Khan, one of the users of the service said that in his village, hundreds of students dont have internet access to use this service. This is the first time that such a service has been launched in K-P. It is benefitting a lot of people, said Khan.

Social networking redefined: Mardan boy develops SMS-based portal &#8211; The Express Tribune
 
The year 2011 saw a number of positive developments in Pakistan&#8217;s Information and Technology (IT) industry, from app development to global recognition and a series of awards.


HIGHLIGHTS

Pakistan Fast Growth 25
In a first for the IT industry, the Pakistan Fast Growth 25, a ranking of fast growth companies, listed 10 IT companies on its index.

Official Game for ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup
Local development company, Mindstorm Studios developed the official game for the ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Pak-India ICT Firms to enhance trade up to $5b
Pakistani and Indian IT committees held bilateral talks separately on both sides of borders in March &#8211; aimed at enhancing trade ties in the field of IT.

Netsol deal in India
Local ICT company Netsol engaged with Indian companies to provide applications for financial services.

Google grants to social innovators
Google granted $250,000 to Pakistan Software Houses Association for the P@SHA Social Fund

Pepper.pk mobile apps triumph
Local app developers, Pepper.pk hit the number one spot in Blackberry App World.

TenPearls wins Nokia contest twice
Pakistani IT firm TenPearls marked another record, beating out 800 entrants to bag second position and received a $50,000 cash prize at &#8216;Nokia & AT&T Innovators 2011 Contest&#8217;.

Pakistan Shines at APICTA
Pakistan was declared the winner of two gold and five silver awards at the 11th annual Asia Pacific ICT Awards (APICTA) 2011 in Pattaya, Thailand.

Congratulations to everyone for the successes!

2011: Pakistan IT industry&#8217;s golden year &#8211; The Express Tribune
 
There are many success stories happening around in Pakistan, but are seldom told. I am not saying that there is a conspiracy going on. Its just that such stories somehow doesn&#8217;t merits to be HOT news. We should put in our share of positive news.
 
Pakistani surgeon lands in Guinness Book

ISLAMABAD &#8211; Dr Naeem Taj, a surgeon of the Capital Hospital CDA, has earned fame and prestige for the nation by gaining entry into the Guinness Book of World Record by removing 25.5 cm long gallbladder through 1 cm incision.

Dr Naeem after operating 70-year-old patient Rasheeda Bibi at CDA hospital removed 25.5cm long gallbladder from her body. This is the longest ever gallbladder removed laparoscopically in medical history. Guinness Book of World record has awarded Dr Naeem Taj of CDA with the certificate of &#8220;world&#8217;s longest gallbladder removed through laparoscopy&#8221;.

Executive Director Capital Hospital, Dr Saddique Akbar Satti on the occasion said that he was proud of his surgeon Dr Naeem Taj and expected much more on his credit due to his sheer talent.http://www.nation.com.pk/pakistan-news-newspaper-daily-english
 
First privately-run Shalimar Express due in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Shalimar Express, which has been contracted out by Pakistan Railways to a private company, will arrive from Lahore at the cantonment station here on Saturday night at around 11.55pm.

Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani is expected to welcome the train in Multan when it reaches there in the morning.

This is the second train, after the Business Express, which Pakistan Railways has contracted out to a private party under the public-private partnership arrangement.

The express trains will simultaneously leave from Karachi and Lahore at 6am daily and reach their destinations at 11.55pm the same day. Tickets of the service range from Rs2,800 for the parlour car to Rs800 for the economy class for the entire journey.

The train has stops in Khanewal, Multan, Rohri, Nawabshah and Hyderabad.

The Business Express, which initially started only with the business class with a fare of Rs5,000, has now introduced several new categories of tickets, including Rs3,500 for air-conditioned class, Rs1,800 for non-air-conditioned class with sleeper and berth and Rs1,500 with seat only.
 
For the first time a Pakistani wons an Oscar Award

(Reuters) - Pakistani filmmaker and first-time Oscar nominee Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy won an Academy Award on Monday for her documentary about acid attack victims, a first for a Pakistani director.
 
Tony Lazaro&#8217;s Letter to the Editor

January 29, 2012



by mak3mirz
Goodnews.pk was recently sent a letter written by Tony Lazaro, a visiting consultant to Pakistan, who wrote this in response to a very negative Time Magazine cover story about Karachi. Behold, for every bad news, there is an equal and opposite Good News!

The Editor, Times Magazine

Dear Editor,

I recently returned from a charitable trip to Pakistan, whereby I visited both Karachi and Islamabad. I spoke with several universities, key businesses, prominent business leaders and several religious people from all generations&#8230;.

On the day I returned to the office, someone had placed your magazine (January 16, 2012), on my desk. I read with interest your article on Karachi and the city in doom. For a person to have just returned from the very same place that your magazine described was somewhat bizarre, so I read with great detail your writer (Andrew Marshall&#8217;s) account.

Let me begin by saying that I often flick through your magazine and find the articles of great interest, but on this particular day and this particular article, I found certain comments to be both one sided and indeed very negative. I say that because I saw a different Pakistan to what was portrayed in your article. I do not and will not comment on the political or religious problems that the country faces, but I will go so far as to say that not everything is as bad as the image that your magazine paints.

Sure there are deaths in the cities. Please show me a city in the world, that is free from political fighting and unrest.

Sure there are differences in the political party opinions. Please show me a country in the world where the political parties agree.

Sure the innocent are suffering. Please show me a country in the world where wealth and power is equal and the innocent don&#8217;t suffer.

Sure corruption is in Pakistan. Please show me a country in the world that is corruption free.

My list could go on, but my point is that Pakistan does have problems&#8230;but so does every other country in the world in some way or another. However, in the case of ALL other nations, there are often good things to report and the media goes out of its way to promote these good things across the globe, whenever possible. The ridiculous amount of shootings in the USA are balanced off by the success of Google, Microsoft and Apple. The financial dilemmas of Greece are lost in the marketing of the Greek Islands as a holiday destination of choice. The child slave industry of India, is brushed under the carpet in favour of the nation&#8217;s growth in the global software boom. What I am trying to say, is that someone needs to look further into Pakistan and see that there are millions of great stories to write about, which would portray the country in a different light, to that what is being portrayed by your article.

When I was in Pakistan, I visited a towel manufacturing company (Alkaram Towels). They produced some $60million in export in 2011 and are aiming at $85million in 2012. A substantial increase in sales&#8230;in a recession I would remind you. The company was started by the current Chairman, Mr. Mehtab Chawla, at the tender age of nine, after his father passed away. Today the very man employs 3000 staff. Now that&#8217;s a story.

I visited universities of NED, Hamdard, Karachi, Szabist and NUST. The students are unbelievably intelligent. They spend their spare time developing APPS for android and apple. They are involved in cutting edge technology and no one in the world knows this. Why not send a reporter to Pakistan to look into this. Why not research good things in this nation, rather than just the bad things. At NUST (National Institution for Science and Technology &#8211; Islamabad)) there were 38,000 applications for medicine. There are only 83 seats for the medicine course on offer. The competition is unbelievable. In short it pushes the best to be even better. But the world doesn&#8217;t know this. Why ? Because no one wants to report on it, or no one knows about it&#8230;or both !!

Please do not get me wrong. I understand that news is news, but it is high time that the western world stopped promoting these terrorists and political wars in Pakistan and started to write something that would help the nation. Something positive. If we really care about global partnerships and economic growth, then I suggest we try and give Pakistan a helping hand. There are 180 million people in Pakistan, 65% are under the age of 25. The youth of Pakistan is its strength.. it is like a sleeping giant. If you think that India is a booming nation. I suggest you stop a second and look at Pakistan. Given a little help from the western world, Pakistan can become a dominant economy. She doesn&#8217;t want aid and she doesn&#8217;t need money&#8230; she just wants the chance to be seen in a different light. I believe we have a fundamental obligation to assist. The only question is, who will reach out first.

Warmest regards,

Tony Lazaro
Managing Director
Rising Stars Management Group
 
