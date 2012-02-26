Positive vibes Pakistan

Lone Shooter
PESHAWAR: Mardans 18-year-old Shahzad has developed a social networking portal that does not require an internet connection Smile SMS. The SMS-based social networking service enables users to gather local and international information on their phones, free of cost, without using the internet.
IT-savvy Shahzad has been into developing programmes and websites ever since he was in grade six. This hobby transformed into passion and helped him achieve a lot at a very young age.
Sajjad Khan, one of the users of the service said that in his village, hundreds of students dont have internet access to use this service. This is the first time that such a service has been launched in K-P. It is benefitting a lot of people, said Khan.
Social networking redefined: Mardan boy develops SMS-based portal – The Express Tribune
