Pictures from GB

Gilgit Baltistan of Pakistan

Gilgit Baltistan is, perhaps, the most spectacular region of Pakistan in terms of its geography and scenic beauty. Here world’s three mightiest mountain ranges: the Karakoram, the Handukuch and the Himalayas – meet. The whole of Gilgit Baltistan is like a paradise for mountaineers, trekkers and anglers. The region has a rich cultural heritage and variety of rare fauna and flora. Historically, the area ha remained a flash point of political and military rivalries amongst the Russian, British and Chinese empires. Immediately after the end of British rule in the sub-continent in 1947, the people of this region decided to join Pakistan through a popular local revolt against the government of Maharaja of Kashmir.

Five out of the fourteen mountain peaks with height of over 8000 meters including the K-2 (world’s second heights peak) and some of the largest glaciers outside polar regions are located in Gilgit Baltistan. Acknowledging the vast potential of tourism and its effects on downstream industries, the Government of Pakistan as well as the Gilgit Baltistan Administration are focusing on tourism for creation of employment opportunities, achieving higher economic growth and to introduce to the outside world, “the hidden treasures” of Gilgit Baltistan.

Beautiful landscape, unique cultural heritage and rich biological diversity given the Gilgit Baltistan a competitive advantage in attracting tourists from all over the world.

The number of tourists visiting Gilgit Baltistan has steadily increased over the years, not-withstanding the dip-in figures immediately following 9/11. However, the challenge ahead is not merely to increase the number of tourists visiting Gilgit Baltistan but also to consider how tourism can be better promoted without affecting the natural and cultural heritage of the area, while also improving the quality of life of people to the desired levels.

Astore Valley
Astore is the recently established district headquarters at Gilgit-Baltistan..

Diamir Valley
The Diamer District is the gateway to the Gilgit-Baltistan if driving from Islamabad..

Gilgit Valley
Gilgit strategically the most important region in the Karakorams and the trade..

Breathtaking view of Mt. Rakaposhi (7788 m) from Karakoram Highway.


Recent pic of Minimarg, Astore

Hoper Glacier, Nagar, GB

Gilgit City

Passu Valley, Gojal, Hunza

Skardu Cold Desert, Skardu

Recent Pics of Gulmit, Hunza, GB

Recent Pics of Sost Town ( Pakistan's Northern Most Town )

Khunjerab National Park

Khaplu, GB

Khunjerab Pass

Fairy Meadows

Skardu City

Recent pic of Fairy Meadows

Fresh snow on Katpana Cold desert, Skardu

Skardu City

Misgher Valley, Gojal, Upper Hunza

