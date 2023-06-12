People in Pakistan Losing Trust in Army​

The Pakistani Army has long been involved in controversial matters both internally & externally. Since beginning of its establishment in 1947, it had a significant influence on the country’s political landscape. Pakistan has experienced several military coups and periods of direct military rule, be it General Ayub Khan overthrowing the civilian government or military rule under General Yahya Khan, General Zia-ul-Haq and General Parvez Musharraf. These military interventions & political manoeuvres have led to a perception of the Pakistani Army as power hungry, interfering in civilian affairs and has eroded public faith in its commitment to civilian rule. Over the years, there have been allegations of human right abuses committed by the Pakistani Army which has further tarnished its image. These include accusations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, particularly in conflict areas such as Baluchistan and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). This has led to erosion of public trust and has tarnished the reputation of Pakistani Army to a great extent. Instances of excessive use of force and misconduct by soldiers has also added to the discontent among the citizens of Pakistan.