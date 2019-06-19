What's new

Pakistan Ship Building

The Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW), is a major defence contractor and military corporation situated in West Wharf in Karachi, Pakistan. It is the oldest and the only shipyard in Pakistan, catering for shipbuilding, ship repair and general heavy engineering. It has built numerous cargo ships, oil tankers, tugboats and support vessels, landing crafts, naval vessels and submarines for Pakistan Navy.

History

It was established in mid fifties as a project of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) and was later incorporated as a public limited company in 1957 which is managed by a Board of Directors and a Managing Director. The shipyard is spread across 71 acres and located at west wharf in Karachi. It is equipped with a large shipbuilding hall, three block fabrication areas, three shipbuilding berths, two dry docks, a machine shop, a grit blasting and painting facility, a 7881 tons capacity ship lift and transfer system, 13 parking stations.

Projects

17,000 Ton Fleet Tanker

A contract was signed on 22 January 2013 between the Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan and STM , Turkey to construct a 17000 ton fleet tanker for the Pakistani Navy. The Kit of Material was provided by STM and the construction, outfitting took place at KS&EW. The construction of the vessel started on 27 November 2013 and it was launched on 19 August 2016. This is the largest ship built in Pakistan till date.

Agosta 90B

In the 1990s KS&EW constructed two Agosta 90B submarines for the Pakistani Navy. These were built under a transfer of technology from DCNS, France. The technology was mostly related to construction of the pressure hull and outfitting of the submarine. The third submarine, PNS Hamza, was constructed with MESMA AIP unit, while the first two (PNS Khalid and PNS Saad) will be retro-fitted during their next overhauls with a "plug" containing a MESMA AIP unit. The submarine's hull will be cut and the plug inserted. The second MESMA unit was shipped in June 2011.

Future Projects

The next submarine project will see KS&EW jointly involved with Chinese company CSOC (China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co. Ltd.) in the design and construction of six submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP). These will be designed to Pakistani specifications and four will be built at a CSOC shipyard in China, while two will be constructed by KS&EW. It is believed that little upgrading of facilities is required because much of the current infrastructure meets the requirements. The preliminary negotiations were reported to be completed in March 2011. It was earlier believed that the project would involve China's Type-041 Yuan class submarine, which had been mentioned by Admiral Noman Bashir, Chief of Naval Staff, several times since 2009.

1st tugboat ever built in Pakistan. Karachi 1960

10749907_764726600274462_7761635489749421495_o.jpg
 
SS Al-Abbas was the first major ship to be built at the Karachi Shipyard in 1967

Registry: 18 January 1968
Gross tonnage: 6,087
DWT tonnage: 12,860
LOA: 486 feet

Recent

PNFLT-01-692x360.png


The STM Pakistan Navy Fleet Tanker during the construction phase.

Midget Submarines

This type of Mini Submarine can be used for various purposes like attacking enemy units in harbour with Frogmen/Chariots, at sea with torpedos, at shore installations by commandos etc. Other uses include mine laying, defensive barrier in shallow waters, advance pickets duties, intelligence gathering etc.


Mini-Submarine.jpg


Fast Attack Craft (Missile)

Construction of Fast Attack Craft, FAC(M) No 4, was started on 09 Dec 2016 with steel cutting and subsequently keel laying was performed on 30 Mar 2017.

This ship is a state of the art, multi mission corvette having a length and breadth of 63 m and 8.8 m, respectively. The design draught of the ship is 2.46 m and displacement of 560 tons. The ship has maximum speed of 30 knots and a range of 1000 Nautical Miles. This ship is propelled by 04 Diesel Engines, 04 Propulsion Shafts with Fixed Pitch Propellers. The ship carries surface to surface missiles, 25 mm gun, CIWS, surface search and tracking radars. It has a stealthier design with state of the art combat system. The third vessel is an improved version compared to earlier vessels and will carry indigenous weapon system. The ship is being built under Chinese Classification Society Rules.

facm4_iso1.jpg



Maritime Patrol Vessels

KS&EW is indigenously constructing two Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs) for PMSA of 600 and 1500 tons displacement. The 600 tons MPV was launched on 05 Dec 2017 and is scheduled to be delivered by April 2018 while the 1500 tons MPV will be completed by February 2019.

These MPVs will have the capability to operate independently or as part of a composite force in coastal and deep sea areas. MPVs will be utilized for different roles including Maritime Security Operations, Patrolling and Policing Operations against Asymmetric Threats, Surveillance of EEZ, Pollution Control, Disaster Relief and Intelligence gathering.

600 Tons MPV is 68 m long and has a maximum breath of 8.7 m. Propelled by four engines, the vessel has a top speed of 27 Knots while 1500 Tons MPV is 95 m long and has a maximum breath of 11 m. Propelled by two engines, the vessel has a top speed of 26 Knots.

MPVs.png
 
D7LPmz3W0AIgfpq.jpg



The Pakistan Navy (PN) Dockyard,

The Pakistan Navy (PN) Dockyard, since its inception in 1952, has been undertaking repair works, modernisation and rebuild of Pakistan Navy Ships, Submarines and Crafts. Pakistan Navy Dockyard is providing technical assistance, rebuild and repair of a wide range and diversity of equipment of PN Fleet and has undertaken fleet modernisation and up gradation programmes with success. PN Dockyard has developed the capability to undertake ambitious and indigenous construction projects like the production of Missiles Boats, Mines Counter Measure Vessel (MCMV) and AGOSTA 90-B Submarine. It was engaged in more than a billion dollar project of MODP for construction of Agosta 90-B submarines with the help of France. Submarine Construction in Pakistan Navy is a continuation of the naval construction efforts, which started in Pakistan Navy Dockyard in 1971 for self-reliance and indigenisation. It includes construction of floating docks, missile boats, X-Craft submarines and MCMVs. PN Dockyard had 30 years of repair & maintenance experience of DAPHNE and AGOSTA 70 submarines prior undertaking Meta construction project of AGOSTA-90B submarines in 1994.
 
Pakistan Navy indigenously built 17,000-tonne fleet tanker

"PNS Moawin can transport two helicopters," it said, adding that the ship can also provide overseas support during any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.


5bc5f152057be.jpg



5bc5f6cf5e886.jpg
 
recently KSEW has been busy with plentiful orders for small, medium and larger ships

small boats, puller tugs, utility ships, barges and army also gives small order

medium fast attack missile crafts and coast guard also recently

larger frigates, submarine and tankers

going forward Type 054AP and S-20 SSK will keep KSEW busy

small orders will keeping coming

we should prolong the fast attack craft production for another 2-4 units to finally have around 8 units
 
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi chaired 135th Board of Directors meeting at Shipyard & Engineering Works, Karachi. Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction on the progress of ongoing projects and approved new projects to be undertaken by KS&EW.


https://www.facebook.com/
 
MV Hetian was the first cargo ship built by Pakistan in 1978 for China. The ship could carry 13000 tons of cargo.
Pakistan built about 20 cargo ships for China between 1978 and 1992.


71965988_2307191726059665_4656760768191004672_n.jpg


Able to carry 18000 tons of cargo and 151 meters long, the MV Islamabad is the largest ship made is Pakistan.


71696060_2307179209394250_3759198695946452992_n.jpg
 
