Pakistan Missile Milestones & Ranges

Pakistan Missile Chronology
Last update: June 2012
This annotated chronology is based on the data sources that follow each entry. Public sources often provide conflicting
information on classified military programs. In some cases we are unable to resolve these discrepancies, in others we have
deliberately refrained from doing so to highlight the potential influence of false or misleading information as it appeared over
time. In many cases, we are unable to independently verify claims. Hence in reviewing this chronology, readers should take into
account the credibility of the sources employed here.**
Inclusion in this chronology does not necessarily indicate that a particular development is of direct or indirect proliferation
significance. Some entries provide international or domestic context for technological development and national policymaking.
Moreover, some entries may refer to developments with positive consequences for nonproliferation.
5 June 2012
Pakistan successfully tests the Hatf‐VII (Babur) cruise missile. The Hatf‐VII has a range of 700km and can carry both
conventional and nuclear payloads. The missile was first tested in 2005.
‐"Pakistan Successfully Test Fires Hatf‐VII Cruise Missile," DAWN (Pakistan), 5 June 2012
"Pakistan Says It Tested Nuclear‐Capable Missile," New York Times, 5 June 2012
31 May 2012
Pakistan successfully tests a nuclear‐capable, air‐launched cruise missile, the Hatf‐VIII (Ra’ad). With a range of
350km, the Hatf‐VIII employs “low altitude, terrain‐hugging” stealth technology. The development of Pakistan’s
nuclear‐capable cruise missile program is viewed by many analysts as an attempt to undermine India’s nascent
ballistic missile defense systems.**
‐*"Pakistan Test‐fires Nuclear‐capable Cruise Missile," DAWN (Pakistan), 31 May 2012
Nuclear‐capable Hatf‐VIII Cruise Missile," Times of India, 31 May 2012
"Pakistan PM, President Congratulate Scientists for Successful Missile Launch," BBC Monitoring South Asia, 29 April 2011
2011, Business Solutions & Software for Legal, Education and Government | LexisNexis
29 May 2012
Pakistan tests a nuclear‐capable, short‐range ballistic missile, the Hatf‐IX (Nasr). With a range of 60km, the missile
can be used in battlefield operations against enemy troop formations. Pakistan’s pursuit of short‐range ballistic
missile technology is characterized as “consolidat[ing] Pakistan’s deterrence capability at all levels of the threat
spectrum.”**
‐*"Press Release No PR130/2012‐ISPR," Inter‐Services Public Relations (Pakistan), 29 May 2012
“Details of Missile Tested
by Pakistan on 29 May 12,” BBC Monitoring South Asia, 29 May 2012,
10 May 2012
Pakistan successfully tests the Hatf‐III (Ghaznavi) short‐range ballistic missile (SRBM). The missile can carry both
conventional and nuclear warheads, and has a range of 290km. The test is carried out during a training exercise by
the Strategic Missile Group of the Army Strategic Forces Command.
‐"Press Release No PR115/2012‐ISPR," Inter Services Public Relations (Pakistan), 10 May 2012
"Pak Tests Nuclear‐capable Hatf‐III Ballistic Missile," Indian Express, 10 May 2012
25 April 2012
Pakistan successfully test‐fires the Hatf‐IV (Shaheen‐1A) intermediate‐range ballistic missile. An upgraded version
of the Shaheen‐1, the nuclear‐capable Shaheen‐1A is Pakistan’s most powerful missile with an estimated range of
2500‐3000km, bringing all of India within reach. The missile test takes place five days after India tests its long‐
range Agni‐V missile.
‐*"Pakistan Successfully Test Fires Hatf‐IV Ballistic Missile," DAWN (Pakistan), 25 April 2012
Jay Menon, "Pakistan Tests Missile Shortly After Rival India," Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, 26 April 2012
5 March 2012
Pakistan successfully tests the Hatf‐II (Abdali) short‐range ballistic missile. The Hatf‐II can carry conventional and
nuclear payloads, and has a range of 180km. Pakistan asserts the test is part of a “process of validation of land
based ballistic missile systems.”
‐"No PR34/2012‐ISPR," Press Release, Inter Services Public Relations, 5 March 2012
fires Nuclear Capable Hatf‐II Ballistic Missile," Indian Express, 5 March 2012
28 October 2011
Pakistan successfully tests the Hatf‐VII (Babur) cruise missile. The indigenously‐built cruise missile has a range of
700 km, and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads. The missile is fired from a launcher
with three missile tubes, which “provides a major force multiplier effect for target employment and survivability.”
‐*"Pak Tests Nuclear‐capable Hatf‐7 Cruise Missile," Times of India, 28 October 2011
"Press Release No PR256/2011‐ISPR," Inter Services Public Relations, 28 October 2011
October 2011, www.ispr.gov.pk
29 April 2011**
Pakistan successfully tests the Ra'ad (Hatf‐VIII) nuclear‐capable air‐launched cruise missile. The missile has a range
of 350 km.**
—"Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Hatf‐8 missile," The Express Tribune, 30 April 2011
http://tribune.com.pk
.
20 April 2011**
Pakistan successfully tests a new short‐range nuclear‐capable ballistic missile called Nasr (Hatf‐IX). The missile has
a range of 37 miles. According to analysts, the missile is meant to act as a deterrent against an Indian conventional
military attack, especially through its Cold Start military doctrine.**
—"Pakistan Launches Nuke‐Ready Missile in Trial," Global Security Newswire, 19 April 2011; Anita Joshua,
"Pakistan Tests Short‐Range Ballistic Missile," The Hindu, 20 April 2011, www.hinduonnet.com
12 March 2011**
Pakistan successfully tests the surface‐to‐surface nuclear‐capable ballistic missile Abdali (Hatf‐II). The missile has a
range of 180 km.**
—"Pakistan test‐fires ballistic missile," The Daily Times, 12 March 2011
.
3 March 2011**
Pakistan and China sign an agreement for joint construction of two fast‐attack boats equipped with missiles for
eventual induction into the Pakistan Navy.**
—"Pakistan and China to manufacture missile boats," Dawn, 3 March 2011
.
17 February 2011**
Pakistan successfully tests the Babur (Hatf‐VII) nuclear‐capable cruise missile. The missile has a range of 470 miles.**
—"Pakistan test fires Babur cruise missile," 17 February, 2011
.
21 December 2010**
The Strategic Missile Group of the Army Strategic Forces Command successfully tests the Ghauri (Hatf‐V)) nuclear‐
capable ballistic missile. The missile has a range of 800 miles. Prime Minister Yousuf Gilani, who witnesses the test,
says, "The test amply demonstrates the credibility of our minimum deterrence strategy, which is the cornerstone
of our security policy and ensures peace in the region."**
—"Pakistan Launches Nuke‐Ready Missile," Global Security Newswire, 21 December, 2010; "Pakistan carries out
training launch of ballistic missile," Dawn, 22 December, 2010, www.dawn.com
.
6 December 2010**
Pakistan successfully tests an unspecified anti‐tank missile at the Tilla firing range. The missile is said to be
indigenously made.**
—"Pak Army successfully conducts anti‐tank missile test," The Daily Times, 6 December, 2010
www.dailytimes.com.pk
.
9 May 2010
Pakistan has successfully tested two nuclear‐capable ballistic missiles*‐*the 290 km‐range Ghaznavi (Hatf III) and
the 650 km‐range Shaheen I (Hatf IV).**
—Anita Joshua, "Pakistan Tests Nuclear‐Capable Ballistic Missile," The Hindu, May 9, 2010
.
17 March 2010
The Pakistan Navy has carried out a series of tests of various missiles including the C‐802 anti‐ship missile, Excocet
39, and the Harpoon.**
—"Pakistan Displayes Naval Offensive Capabilities," Jane's Defence Weekly, March 17, 2010, Lexis‐Nexis.
16 March 2010
The Pakistan Navy has tested an unnamed surface‐to‐air missile. The test was carried out from a guided missile
destroyer.**
—"Pakistan Navy Test‐Fires Surface‐to‐Air Missile," Associated Press of Pakistan, March 16, 2010, BBC Monitoring South Asia*‐*Political, Lexis‐Nexis.
South Asia*‐*Political, Lexis‐Nexis.
27 February 2010
According to a Pakistani news report, in recent days Islamabad has tested several missile systems. Although these
tests have not been publicized, as per their agreement, the Indian government was notified prior to the tests.
According to the report, one the missiles being tested is the Hatf VII (Babur) cruise missile.**
—"Pakistan Reportedly Conducts Unannounced Missile Tests," Nawa‐i‐Waqt, February 27, 2010, BBC Monitoring South Asia*‐*Political, Lexis‐Nexis.
South Asia*‐*Political, Lexis‐Nexis.
10 September 2009**
In a television interview, disgraced former Pakistani nuclear scientist, Dr. A.Q. Khan revealed that Islamabad had
bought 200 missiles from North Korea in 1999. He said that Islamabad needed surface‐to‐air missiles at that time.
The then Pakistan army chief, Gen. Pervez Musharraf sent him and a senior air officer to purchase the missiles.**
—"Pakistan Allegedly Bought 200 Missiles from North Korea in 1999," Choson Ilbo (South Korean newspaper),
September 10, 2009, BBC Monitoring Asia‐Pacific — Political, Lexis‐Nexis.
30 August 2009**
The Pakistan government has refuted reports that it illegally modified United States‐supplied Harpoon missiles to
allow them to attack land targets.**
—"No Modification Made to Harpoon Missile: Pakistan," The Times of India, August 30, 2009
timesofindia.indiatimes.com.
30 August 2009**
The United States has charged Pakistan with modifying the Harpoon anti‐ship missile for a land‐attack role, in
violation of the Arms Control Act. Islamabad has denied these allegations. The missile was reportedly tested
unannounced on April 23, 2009.**
—Eric Schmitt and David E. Sanger, "U.S. Accuses Pakistan of Altering Missiles," The New York Times, August 30, 2009
2009, www.nytimes.com
.
28 December 2008**
In the wake of recent Pakistan‐India rift, the Pakistan Air Force shifts six jet fighters equipped with most up‐to‐date
cruise missiles to Karachi Airport. The PAF is also surveying with full care what types of Indian planes are in
operation and in which sector.**
— "Missile‐fitted planes shifted to Karachi", The Nation, 28 December 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 28 December 2008
December 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
8 December 2008**
Pakistan is emerging as the launch export customer for Brazil's MAR‐1 anti‐radiation missile (ARM). It remains
undetermined on which aircraft the missile will be integrated. Brazilian press reports quote Defense Minister
Nelson Jobim as confirming that agreement had provisionally been reached in April for a deal worth $108 million.
The sale of 100 missiles appears to have been approved by the Brazilian government at the start of December.*
— "Pakistan acquires Brazilian ARM", Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, 8 December 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 8 December 2008
Academic Universe, 8 December 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
8 May 2008**
Pakistan conducts a successful flight test of the indigenously developed air‐launched cruise missile, Hatf‐8, known
as Ra'ad. The Ra'ad cruise missile, with a range of 350 km, has special stealth capability. It is a low‐altitude, terrain‐
following missile with high maneuverability and can deliver all types of warheads with great accuracy. The missile
test is part of a continuing process of validating the design parameters of the weapon system.**
— "More on Pakistan test‐firing cruise missile", BBC Monitoring South Asia, Dawn News TV, 8 May 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 8 May 2008
Nexis Academic Universe, 8 May 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
22 April 2008**
Pakistan's army test fires a long‐range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon. The launch marks the
culmination of a field training exercise for the Hatf VI (Shaheen II) missile program, which included a test firing on
19 April 2008.**
— "Pakistan test‐fires second missile in 3 days", The International Herald Tribune, 22 April 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 22 April 2008
Academic Universe, 22 April 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
19 April 2008**
Pakistan successfully test fires its long range surface‐to‐surface ballistic missile Hatf VI (Shaheen II). This missile
test is part of a process of validation and technical improvements to consolidate and verify various land based
strategic missile systems. Hatf VI (Shaheen II) is a two stage fuel missile, which can carry nuclear and conventional
warheads with high accuracy. It is Pakistan's longest range ballistic missile system with the range of 2000km.**
— "Pakistan successfully test fires surface‐to‐surface ballistic missile", BBC Monitoring South Asia, 19 April 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 19 April 2008
Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 19 April 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
13 February 2008**
A Strategic Missile Group of Pakistan Army's Strategic Force Command conducts successful training launch of
Ghaznavi (Hatf‐III) short‐range ballistic missile with a range of 290 km.**
— "Pakistan PM, army chief witness 290‐km range ballistic missile launch", BBC Monitoring South Asia, 13
February 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 13 February 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
1 February 2008**
Pakistan Army's Strategic Force Command conducts successful training launch of its Ghauri (Hatf V) intermediate‐
range ballistic missile. Ghauri has range of about 1,300 km and is based on North Korean No Dong missile
technology. Launch appears intended to deflect criticism of President Pervez Musharraf's policy toward external
threats, including India.**
— "Pakistan test‐fires 1,300km range Ghauri missile,"BBC Monitoring South Asia, 1 February 2008; Jane's Defence
Weekly, 13 February 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 13 February 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
30 January 2008**
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex begins production of JF‐17 Thunder combat aircraft developed under joint Sino‐Pakistani venture for lightweight, multirole combat aircraft. JF‐17 is powered by single Klimov RD‐93 engine and
should have initial operating capability by end of 2008. Some JF‐17s may operate with Chinese radar and missiles
and others with Thales radar and MBDA MICA air‐to‐air missiles.**
— "Pakistan starts JF‐17 production,"Ane's Defence Weekly, 30 January 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 30 January 2008
January 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
25 January 2008**
Pakistan conducts a successful test launch of a medium‐range nuclear‐capable ballistic missile. The high‐precision
Shaheen‐1 missile has a range of up to 700 kilometers. It is a railroad platform‐based mobile variant of the
Pakistani Hatf‐IV ballistic missile. According to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen. Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, "Pakistan's
nuclear capability is solely for the purpose of deterring all types of aggression."**
— "Pakistan test fires medium‐range ballistic missile‐2,"RIA Novosti, 25 January 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 25 January 2008
Universe, 25 January 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
23 January 2008**
President General Pervez Musharraf rules out yielding to any international pressure to stop further improving
Pakistan's nuclear capability. Pakistan is the only nuclear power among the Muslim countries and, according to
Pres. Musharraf, its atomic missile programme is much better than the same programme of many countries.**
— "Musharraf vows to continue Pakistan's nuclear programme", BBC Monitoring South Asia, 23 January 2008; in Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 23 January 2008
Lexis‐Nexis Academic Universe, 23 January 2008, lexis‐nexis.com.
