Pakistan Missile Milestones & Ranges

GFF3p1F.jpg


Hatf-VI
GePBSHv.jpg


Hatf-IV
dZGxQ.jpg


Hatf-III

oODCp.jpg
fa1tv.jpg

EwRZ6NW.jpg


abdali
XsgCt.jpg


qCQq0FH.jpg
 
-- nasr
http://i.imgur.com/jQA8X3E.png[/IMG
[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/5naN2T2.png[/IMG
[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/45Eob4U.png[/IMG
[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/UYLf2LK.png[/IMG
[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/7Hs16ap.png[/IMG
[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/aiayyyc.jpg[/IMG
feb2013


[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/z54CEhg.jpg[/IMG
april 2011


[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/iJpTKbk.jpg[/IMG
[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/JeiroJT.jpg[/IMG
may 2012

[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/BNK9WQ3.jpg[/IMG


[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/CPa1P.jpg[/IMG

[IMG]http://img143.imageshack.us/img143/225/march1ub4.jpg[/IMG
[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/9PELH.jpg


0QPQa.jpg

gaLgH.jpg


hMgSl.jpg



Pq0AG.jpg

SADDB.jpg

XiZA2.jpg


Hatf-VI
tdGO1.jpg
 
Sir kindly edit your post, these photos are not visible...
Pakistan Missile Milestones

1961: Establishment of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Pakistan's space agency.

1962: The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) helps train Pakistani scientists and engineers. Pakistan launches its first sounding rocket.

1985: Congress passes the Pressler Amendment barring U.S. aid unless the U.S. president can certify Pakistan does not possess a nuclear explosive device.

1989: According to Pakistani sources, Hatf-1 and Hatf-2 missiles are fired to ranges of 80 and 300 kilometers respectively. Pakistan and China also sign a ten-year cooperation agreement in defense science, technology and industry, including joint procurement, research and development, production and technology transfer.

1990: President Bush can no longer certify Pakistan has no nuclear weapons. The United States suspends military aid to Pakistan.

July 1990: Pakistan's first satellite, the 50 kg Badr-A (Badr-1), is launched as part of a test flight of China's Long March 2E booster, according to Aviation Week and Space Technology.

1991: The United States sanctions two Chinese entities and Pakistan's SUPARCO for missile proliferation activities.

April 1991: The Washington Post reports that U.S. intelligence agencies have spotted what appears to be a number of launch vehicles for Chinese M-11 ballistic missiles in Pakistan.

December 1991: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman announces that China's Ministry of Aerospace Industry and Pakistan's SUPARCO have signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful application of space sciences and technology.

January 1992: The New York Times cites senior Bush administration officials as stating that China has delivered guidance systems for M-11 ballistic missiles to Pakistan.

June 1992: The U.S. Department of Commerce amends the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to clarify which destinations will require a validated license "when an exporter knows that the items will be used in the design, development, production or use of missiles." Pakistan's Hatf series is among the missile programs targeted.

1993: The United States sanctions Pakistan's Ministry of Defense and ten Chinese entities for missile proliferation activities.

1994: Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto says the testing and deployment of India's Prithvi surface-to-surface missile "threatens to trigger a missile race in the subcontinent."

1995: U.S. intelligence says it has strong evidence that Pakistan is building storage sheds, mobile launchers and maintenance facilities at the Sargodha military airbase for Chinese-supplied M-11 missiles.

May 1995: The periodical Flight International reports U.S. authorities are warning that Pakistan's SUPARCO has approached companies in several European countries to acquire, among other items, composites, specialist alloy, and a range of production and testing equipment for producing ballistic missiles.

March 1996: Taiwan confiscates 15 tons of ammonium perchlorate, used in the production of missile propellant, from a North Korean freighter bound for SUPARCO.

June 1996: Intelligence reports claim that Pakistan has uncrated and deployed the M-11 missiles.

July-December 1996: The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) states that Pakistan is making "strong efforts to acquire an indigenous capability in missile production technologies," and that China "was a major supplier to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, providing technology and assistance."

October 1996: The Washington Post reports that, according to a classified U.S. National Intelligence Estimate, Pakistan may have developed nuclear warheads to mount on its M-11 missiles. U.S. intelligence officials also state that China is assisting Pakistan to build a missile factory in a Rawalpindi suburb, anticipated in a year or two to be able to produce most of the major components of a Chinese M-11 missile.

December 1996: Hong Kong custom officers raid a Chinese vessel and find 10 metric tons of ammonium perchlorate. The cargo is believed to have been shipped by the North Korean company Lyongaksan and bound for SUPARCO.

1997: The CIA states that Chinese and North Korean entities continue to provide assistance to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, which is "critical for Islamabad's efforts to achieve independence from foreign sources and to produce long-range ballistic missiles."

April 1998: Pakistan tests the new Ghauri missile. The Ghauri (Hatf-V) is a nuclear-capable, liquid fuel, medium-range ballistic missile with a range of 1,300 km.

May 1998: The U.S. State Department imposes two-year sanctions on Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Changgwang Sinyong Corporation of North Korea for cooperating on missile development.

May 1998: Pakistan conducts a series of underground tests of nuclear devices in response to recent Indian tests.

July 1998: The Commission to Assess the Ballistic Missile Threat to the United States, led by Donald H. Rumsfeld, concludes that Pakistan has acquired production facilities to build the Ghauri missile, which is described as a version of the North Korean Nodong. It also concludes that Pakistan possesses M-11 missiles obtained from China and may be able to produce the "Tarmuk" missile based on the Chinese M-11.

August 1998: Pakistan claims it has recovered an American Tomahawk missile, which was fired during an American attack against terrorist camps in Afghanistan. Some Pakistani officials claim the find was a "jackpot" that could help advance Pakistan's missile technology, but American defense officials disagree.

September 1998: Pakistan completes a mobile, re-usable launcher designed for use with the solid-fueled, nuclear capable Shaheen-I ballistic missile.

January 1999: Pakistan announces it is ready to test the Shaheen-I missile. The solid fuel missile has a range of 750 kilometers, and is designed to counter India's nuclear capable Prithvi missiles.
February 1999: Indian Prime Minister A. B. Vajpayee and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif meet in Lahore, Pakistan. The leaders agree to exchange strategic information about their nuclear arsenals, to give each other advance notice of ballistic missile tests, and to increase efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue.

April 1999: Pakistan tests the liquid-fuel Ghauri-II (Hatf-VI) surface-to-surface missile in response to India's test of the Agni-II missile. KRL officials claim that the missile has a range of 2,300 kilometers. Pakistan also successfully tests the Shaheen-I missile.

September 1999: KRL successfully tests the engine of the new Ghauri-III ballistic missile. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry claims the Ghauri-III will have a range of 2,700-3,000 kilometers, which would allow Pakistan to target all of India.

February 2000: Pakistan tests the 100-kilometer-range Hatf-1A solid-fueled, surface-to-surface missile, developed by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

March 2000: Pakistan unveils the road-mobile, solid-fuel, two-stage Shaheen-II MRBM at the annual Pakistan Day parade. Pakistani authorities claim it has a range of 2,500 kilometers and can carry a 1,000 kilogram payload.

March 2001: The periodical Dawn cites Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan (a.k.a. A.Q. Khan) as saying that Pakistani scientists are developing the nation's first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) under SUPARCO.

June 2001: According to a senior U.S. nonproliferation official cited in the periodical Nuclear Fuel, experts from the Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in Kahuta and experts from North Korea are cooperating on the development of solid-fuel missiles.

July-December 2001: The CIA's Unclassified Report to Congress on the Acquisition of Technology Relating to Weapons of Mass Destruction and Advanced Conventional Munitions reports that Chinese entities continue to provide "significant assistance," enabling Pakistan to move "toward serial production of solid-propellant SRBMs such as Shaheen-I and Haider-I." The report adds that Pakistan "needs continued Chinese assistance to support development of the two-stage Shaheen-II MRBM."

August 2001: According to the Deputy Director of the CIA, John E. McLaughlin, North Korea transferred the 1,300 km-range Nodong ballistic missile to Pakistan.

May 2002: Pakistan has reportedly successfully tested the Ghaznavi (Hatf-III) missile for the first time. The short-range, surface-to-surface missile is reportedly capable of carrying a nuclear weapon and has a range of 290 km. The Ghaznavi is reportedly based on the Chinese M-11.

May 2002: Pakistan successfully test fires the Abdali (Hatf-II) missile for the first time. The short-range, surface-to-surface missile has a range of 180 km and can carry a nuclear warhead.

January-June 2003: According to the CIA's unclassified report to Congress on proliferation, Chinese entities continue to provide assistance for Pakistan's ballistic missile program despite a Chinese pledge to the United States in November 2000 to end such assistance to nuclear capable ballistic missile programs.

March 2004: The periodical Press Trust of India reports that Pakistan has test-fired the 2,000 km-range Shaheen-II (Hatf-VI) missile for the first time.

July 2004: During an interview with the periodical Asahi Shimbun, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is quoted as saying that Pakistan obtained missile technology from North Korea after Bhutto's December 1993 goodwill mission. Bhutto emphasizes that missiles were not exchanged for nuclear technology.

September 2004: Pakistan's National Assembly passes the Export Control on Goods, Technologies, Material and Equipment Related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act. The finalized bill defines delivery systems as "missiles exclusively designed and adapted to deliver a nuclear or biological weapon." It covers "every citizen of Pakistan or person in the service of Pakistan within and beyond Pakistan or any Pakistani visiting or working abroad, any foreign national while in the territories of Pakistan and any ground transport, ship or aircraft registered in Pakistan wherever it may be."

August 2005: India and Pakistan reach an agreement on notification of flight-testing of ballistic missiles, following two days of talks on nuclear confidence-building measures.

August 2005: A Pakistani military spokesman reportedly announces that Pakistan has successfully tested its first nuclear capable, ground-launched cruise missile, the 500 km-range Babur.

August 2005: India's Scientific Advisor to the Defense Minister states that Pakistan's Babur missile is not supersonic or indigenously developed as claimed by Pakistan. New Delhi Force, an independent Indian magazine, alleges that the Babur resulted from the transfer of technology from China's state-owned China National Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp. (CPMIEC) to Pakistan's state-owned National Development Complex (NDC).

March 2007: The military-run Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate reportedly announces that Pakistan has successfully test fired the Babur (Hatf-VII) cruise missile, which it says is nuclear capable and has an increased range of 700 km.

April 2007: Pakistan's foreign ministry announces the creation of the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV), which will be the only authority approving the export of nuclear-related items and missile technology. The move follows the adoption of Pakistan's Export Control Act in September 2004.

August 2007: Reportedly, Pakistan successfully tests its new Hatf-VIII (Ra'ad) missile. Pakistan's military claims that the cruise missile has a range of 350 km and can deliver nuclear warheads.

June 2008: The existence of digitized blueprints for a compact, sophisticated nuclear weapon on computers linked to the A.Q. Khan network becomes public. The New York Times reports that nuclear experts believe the small, allegedly Pakistani-origin weapon would fit on medium-range missiles such as Pakistan's Ghauri missile.

August 2009: According to the New York Times, the United States accuses Pakistan of illegally modifying American-made missiles to expand their ability to strike targets on land. An unannounced Pakistani missile test in April, detected by U.S. intelligence agencies, has led the United States to suspect Pakistan of modifying Harpoon anti-ship missiles sold to Pakistan in the 1980s.

April 2011: Pakistan successfully tests the Nasr (Hatf-IX), a nuclear-capable missile with a range of 60 km. Pakistan claims that the addition of a short-range missile to the country's arsenal "addresses the need to deter evolving threats."

Pakistan Missile Milestones - 1961-2011

uCJsrPo.png
phvu05u.jpg
 
.
Pakistan Missile Chronology
Last update: June 2012
This annotated chronology is based on the data sources that follow each entry. Public sources often provide conflicting
information on classified military programs. In some cases we are unable to resolve these discrepancies, in others we have
deliberately refrained from doing so to highlight the potential influence of false or misleading information as it appeared over
time. In many cases, we are unable to independently verify claims. Hence in reviewing this chronology, readers should take into
account the credibility of the sources employed here.**
Inclusion in this chronology does not necessarily indicate that a particular development is of direct or indirect proliferation
significance. Some entries provide international or domestic context for technological development and national policymaking.
Moreover, some entries may refer to developments with positive consequences for nonproliferation.








5 June 2012
Pakistan successfully tests the Hatf&#8208;VII (Babur) cruise missile. The Hatf&#8208;VII has a range of 700km and can carry both
conventional and nuclear payloads. The missile was first tested in 2005.
&#8208;&#8220;Pakistan Successfully Test Fires Hatf&#8208;VII Cruise Missile,&#8221; DAWN (Pakistan), 5 June 2012, DAWN.COM | Latest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, World News, Business News, Science and Technology News , Entertainment News, Sports News, Cricket News.
&#8220;Pakistan Says It Tested Nuclear&#8208;Capable Missile,&#8221; New York Times, 5 June 2012, www.nytimes.com.**

31 May 2012
Pakistan successfully tests a nuclear&#8208;capable, air&#8208;launched cruise missile, the Hatf&#8208;VIII (Ra&#8217;ad). With a range of
350km, the Hatf&#8208;VIII employs &#8220;low altitude, terrain&#8208;hugging&#8221; stealth technology. The development of Pakistan&#8217;s
nuclear&#8208;capable cruise missile program is viewed by many analysts as an attempt to undermine India&#8217;s nascent
ballistic missile defense systems.**
&#8208;*&#8220;Pakistan Test&#8208;fires Nuclear&#8208;capable Cruise Missile,&#8221; DAWN (Pakistan), 31 May 2012, DAWN.COM | Latest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, World News, Business News, Science and Technology News , Entertainment News, Sports News, Cricket News. &#8220;Pak Tests
Nuclear&#8208;capable Hatf&#8208;VIII Cruise Missile,&#8221; Times of India, 31 May 2012,

http://articles.timesofindia.indiatimes.com;
&#8220;Pakistan PM, President Congratulate Scientists for Successful Missile Launch,&#8221; BBC Monitoring South Asia, 29 April

2011, Business Solutions & Software for Legal, Education and Government | LexisNexis.
29 May 2012
Pakistan tests a nuclear&#8208;capable, short&#8208;range ballistic missile, the Hatf&#8208;IX (Nasr). With a range of 60km, the missile
can be used in battlefield operations against enemy troop formations. Pakistan&#8217;s pursuit of short&#8208;range ballistic
missile technology is characterized as &#8220;consolidat[ing] Pakistan&#8217;s deterrence capability at all levels of the threat
spectrum.&#8221;**
&#8208;*&#8220;Press Release No PR130/2012&#8208;ISPR,&#8221; Inter&#8208;Services Public Relations (Pakistan), 29 May 2012, www.ispr.gov.pk;
&#8220;Details of Missile Tested

by Pakistan on 29 May 12,&#8221; BBC Monitoring South Asia, 29 May 2012,

10 May 2012
Pakistan successfully tests the Hatf&#8208;III (Ghaznavi) short&#8208;range ballistic missile (SRBM). The missile can carry both
conventional and nuclear warheads, and has a range of 290km. The test is carried out during a training exercise by
the Strategic Missile Group of the Army Strategic Forces Command.
&#8208;&#8220;Press Release No PR115/2012&#8208;ISPR,&#8221; Inter Services Public Relations (Pakistan), 10 May 2012, www.ispr.gov.pk;
&#8220;Pak Tests Nuclear&#8208;capable Hatf&#8208;III Ballistic Missile,&#8221; Indian Express, 10 May 2012, www.indianexpress.com.**
**
25 April 2012
Pakistan successfully test&#8208;fires the Hatf&#8208;IV (Shaheen&#8208;1A) intermediate&#8208;range ballistic missile. An upgraded version
of the Shaheen&#8208;1, the nuclear&#8208;capable Shaheen&#8208;1A is Pakistan&#8217;s most powerful missile with an estimated range of
2500&#8208;3000km, bringing all of India within reach. The missile test takes place five days after India tests its long&#8208;
range Agni&#8208;V missile.
&#8208;*&#8220;Pakistan Successfully Test Fires Hatf&#8208;IV Ballistic Missile,&#8221; DAWN (Pakistan), 25 April 2012, http://dawn.com; Jay
Menon, &#8220;Pakistan Tests Missile Shortly After Rival India,&#8221; Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, 26 April 2012,

www.lexisnexis.com.***
5 March 2012
Pakistan successfully tests the Hatf&#8208;II (Abdali) short&#8208;range ballistic missile. The Hatf&#8208;II can carry conventional and
nuclear payloads, and has a range of 180km. Pakistan asserts the test is part of a &#8220;process of validation of land
based ballistic missile systems.&#8221;
&#8208;&#8220;No PR34/2012&#8208;ISPR,&#8221; Press Release, Inter Services Public Relations, 5 March 2012, www.ispr.gov.pk;. &#8220;Pak Test&#8208;
fires Nuclear Capable Hatf&#8208;II Ballistic Missile,&#8221; Indian Express, 5 March 2012, www.indianexpress.com.**

28 October 2011
Pakistan successfully tests the Hatf&#8208;VII (Babur) cruise missile. The indigenously&#8208;built cruise missile has a range of
700 km, and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads. The missile is fired from a launcher
with three missile tubes, which &#8220;provides a major force multiplier effect for target employment and survivability.&#8221;
&#8208;*&#8220;Pak Tests Nuclear&#8208;capable Hatf&#8208;7 Cruise Missile,&#8221; Times of India, 28 October 2011,
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com; &#8220;Press Release No PR256/2011&#8208;ISPR,&#8221; Inter Services Public Relations, 28
October 2011, www.ispr.gov.pk.

29 April 2011**
Pakistan successfully tests the Ra'ad (Hatf&#8208;VIII) nuclear&#8208;capable air&#8208;launched cruise missile. The missile has a range
of 350 km.**
&#8212;"Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Hatf&#8208;8 missile," The Express Tribune, 30 April 2011,
http://tribune.com.pk.

20 April 2011**
Pakistan successfully tests a new short&#8208;range nuclear&#8208;capable ballistic missile called Nasr (Hatf&#8208;IX). The missile has
a range of 37 miles. According to analysts, the missile is meant to act as a deterrent against an Indian conventional
military attack, especially through its Cold Start military doctrine.**
&#8212;"Pakistan Launches Nuke&#8208;Ready Missile in Trial," Global Security Newswire, 19 April 2011; Anita Joshua,
"Pakistan Tests Short&#8208;Range Ballistic Missile," The Hindu, 20 April 2011, www.hinduonnet.com

12 March 2011**
Pakistan successfully tests the surface&#8208;to&#8208;surface nuclear&#8208;capable ballistic missile Abdali (Hatf&#8208;II). The missile has a
range of 180 km.**
&#8212;"Pakistan test&#8208;fires ballistic missile," The Daily Times, 12 March 2011, www.dailytimes.com.pk.

3 March 2011**
Pakistan and China sign an agreement for joint construction of two fast&#8208;attack boats equipped with missiles for
eventual induction into the Pakistan Navy.**
&#8212;"Pakistan and China to manufacture missile boats," Dawn, 3 March 2011, www.dawn.com.
17 February 2011**
Pakistan successfully tests the Babur (Hatf&#8208;VII) nuclear&#8208;capable cruise missile. The missile has a range of 470 miles.**
&#8212;"Pakistan test fires Babur cruise missile," 17 February, 2011, www.upi.com.

21 December 2010**
The Strategic Missile Group of the Army Strategic Forces Command successfully tests the Ghauri (Hatf&#8208;V)) nuclear&#8208;
capable ballistic missile. The missile has a range of 800 miles. Prime Minister Yousuf Gilani, who witnesses the test,
says, "The test amply demonstrates the credibility of our minimum deterrence strategy, which is the cornerstone
of our security policy and ensures peace in the region."**
&#8212;"Pakistan Launches Nuke&#8208;Ready Missile," Global Security Newswire, 21 December, 2010; "Pakistan carries out
training launch of ballistic missile," Dawn, 22 December, 2010, www.dawn.com.

6 December 2010**
Pakistan successfully tests an unspecified anti&#8208;tank missile at the Tilla firing range. The missile is said to be
indigenously made.**
&#8212;"Pak Army successfully conducts anti&#8208;tank missile test," The Daily Times, 6 December, 2010,
www.dailytimes.com.pk.

9 May 2010
Pakistan has successfully tested two nuclear&#8208;capable ballistic missiles*&#8208;*the 290 km&#8208;range Ghaznavi (Hatf III) and
the 650 km&#8208;range Shaheen I (Hatf IV).**
&#8212;Anita Joshua, "Pakistan Tests Nuclear&#8208;Capable Ballistic Missile," The Hindu, May 9, 2010, www.thehindu.com.

17 March 2010
The Pakistan Navy has carried out a series of tests of various missiles including the C&#8208;802 anti&#8208;ship missile, Excocet
39, and the Harpoon.**
&#8212;"Pakistan Displayes Naval Offensive Capabilities," Jane's Defence Weekly, March 17, 2010, Lexis&#8208;Nexis.
16 March 2010
The Pakistan Navy has tested an unnamed surface&#8208;to&#8208;air missile. The test was carried out from a guided missile
destroyer.**

&#8212;"Pakistan Navy Test&#8208;Fires Surface&#8208;to&#8208;Air Missile," Associated Press of Pakistan, March 16, 2010, BBC Monitoring
South Asia*&#8208;*Political, Lexis&#8208;Nexis.

27 February 2010
According to a Pakistani news report, in recent days Islamabad has tested several missile systems. Although these
tests have not been publicized, as per their agreement, the Indian government was notified prior to the tests.
According to the report, one the missiles being tested is the Hatf VII (Babur) cruise missile.**
&#8212;"Pakistan Reportedly Conducts Unannounced Missile Tests," Nawa&#8208;i&#8208;Waqt, February 27, 2010, BBC Monitoring
South Asia*&#8208;*Political, Lexis&#8208;Nexis.

10 September 2009**
In a television interview, disgraced former Pakistani nuclear scientist, Dr. A.Q. Khan revealed that Islamabad had
bought 200 missiles from North Korea in 1999. He said that Islamabad needed surface&#8208;to&#8208;air missiles at that time.
The then Pakistan army chief, Gen. Pervez Musharraf sent him and a senior air officer to purchase the missiles.**
&#8212;"Pakistan Allegedly Bought 200 Missiles from North Korea in 1999," Choson Ilbo (South Korean newspaper),
September 10, 2009, BBC Monitoring Asia&#8208;Pacific &#8212; Political, Lexis&#8208;Nexis.

30 August 2009**
The Pakistan government has refuted reports that it illegally modified United States&#8208;supplied Harpoon missiles to
allow them to attack land targets.**
&#8212;"No Modification Made to Harpoon Missile: Pakistan," The Times of India, August 30, 2009,
timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

30 August 2009**
The United States has charged Pakistan with modifying the Harpoon anti&#8208;ship missile for a land&#8208;attack role, in
violation of the Arms Control Act. Islamabad has denied these allegations. The missile was reportedly tested

unannounced on April 23, 2009.**
&#8212;Eric Schmitt and David E. Sanger, "U.S. Accuses Pakistan of Altering Missiles," The New York Times, August 30,
2009, www.nytimes.com.

28 December 2008**
In the wake of recent Pakistan&#8208;India rift, the Pakistan Air Force shifts six jet fighters equipped with most up&#8208;to&#8208;date
cruise missiles to Karachi Airport. The PAF is also surveying with full care what types of Indian planes are in
operation and in which sector.**
&#8212; "Missile&#8208;fitted planes shifted to Karachi", The Nation, 28 December 2008; in Lexis&#8208;Nexis Academic Universe, 28

December 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.
8 December 2008**
Pakistan is emerging as the launch export customer for Brazil's MAR&#8208;1 anti&#8208;radiation missile (ARM). It remains
undetermined on which aircraft the missile will be integrated. Brazilian press reports quote Defense Minister
Nelson Jobim as confirming that agreement had provisionally been reached in April for a deal worth $108 million.
The sale of 100 missiles appears to have been approved by the Brazilian government at the start of December.*

&#8212; "Pakistan acquires Brazilian ARM", Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, 8 December 2008; in Lexis&#8208;Nexis
Academic Universe, 8 December 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.

8 May 2008**
Pakistan conducts a successful flight test of the indigenously developed air&#8208;launched cruise missile, Hatf&#8208;8, known
as Ra'ad. The Ra'ad cruise missile, with a range of 350 km, has special stealth capability. It is a low&#8208;altitude, terrain&#8208;
following missile with high maneuverability and can deliver all types of warheads with great accuracy. The missile
test is part of a continuing process of validating the design parameters of the weapon system.**
&#8212; "More on Pakistan test&#8208;firing cruise missile", BBC Monitoring South Asia, Dawn News TV, 8 May 2008; in Lexis&#8208;
Nexis Academic Universe, 8 May 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.

22 April 2008**
Pakistan's army test fires a long&#8208;range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon. The launch marks the
culmination of a field training exercise for the Hatf VI (Shaheen II) missile program, which included a test firing on

19 April 2008.**
&#8212; "Pakistan test&#8208;fires second missile in 3 days", The International Herald Tribune, 22 April 2008; in Lexis&#8208;Nexis
Academic Universe, 22 April 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.

19 April 2008**
Pakistan successfully test fires its long range surface&#8208;to&#8208;surface ballistic missile Hatf VI (Shaheen II). This missile
test is part of a process of validation and technical improvements to consolidate and verify various land based
strategic missile systems. Hatf VI (Shaheen II) is a two stage fuel missile, which can carry nuclear and conventional
warheads with high accuracy. It is Pakistan's longest range ballistic missile system with the range of 2000km.**
&#8212; "Pakistan successfully test fires surface&#8208;to&#8208;surface ballistic missile", BBC Monitoring South Asia, 19 April 2008; in
Lexis&#8208;Nexis Academic Universe, 19 April 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.
13 February 2008**
A Strategic Missile Group of Pakistan Army's Strategic Force Command conducts successful training launch of
Ghaznavi (Hatf&#8208;III) short&#8208;range ballistic missile with a range of 290 km.**
&#8212; "Pakistan PM, army chief witness 290&#8208;km range ballistic missile launch", BBC Monitoring South Asia, 13

February 2008; in Lexis&#8208;Nexis Academic Universe, 13 February 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.
1 February 2008**
Pakistan Army's Strategic Force Command conducts successful training launch of its Ghauri (Hatf V) intermediate&#8208;
range ballistic missile. Ghauri has range of about 1,300 km and is based on North Korean No Dong missile
technology. Launch appears intended to deflect criticism of President Pervez Musharraf's policy toward external
threats, including India.**
&#8212; "Pakistan test&#8208;fires 1,300km range Ghauri missile,"BBC Monitoring South Asia, 1 February 2008; Jane's Defence
Weekly, 13 February 2008; in Lexis&#8208;Nexis Academic Universe, 13 February 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.

30 January 2008**
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex begins production of JF&#8208;17 Thunder combat aircraft developed under joint Sino&#8208;Pakistani venture for lightweight, multirole combat aircraft. JF&#8208;17 is powered by single Klimov RD&#8208;93 engine and
should have initial operating capability by end of 2008. Some JF&#8208;17s may operate with Chinese radar and missiles
and others with Thales radar and MBDA MICA air&#8208;to&#8208;air missiles.**
&#8212; "Pakistan starts JF&#8208;17 production,"Ane's Defence Weekly, 30 January 2008; in Lexis&#8208;Nexis Academic Universe, 30
January 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.

25 January 2008**
Pakistan conducts a successful test launch of a medium&#8208;range nuclear&#8208;capable ballistic missile. The high&#8208;precision
Shaheen&#8208;1 missile has a range of up to 700 kilometers. It is a railroad platform&#8208;based mobile variant of the
Pakistani Hatf&#8208;IV ballistic missile. According to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen. Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, "Pakistan's
nuclear capability is solely for the purpose of deterring all types of aggression."**
&#8212; "Pakistan test fires medium&#8208;range ballistic missile&#8208;2,"RIA Novosti, 25 January 2008; in Lexis&#8208;Nexis Academic
Universe, 25 January 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.

23 January 2008**
President General Pervez Musharraf rules out yielding to any international pressure to stop further improving
Pakistan's nuclear capability. Pakistan is the only nuclear power among the Muslim countries and, according to
Pres. Musharraf, its atomic missile programme is much better than the same programme of many countries.**
&#8212; "Musharraf vows to continue Pakistan's nuclear programme", BBC Monitoring South Asia, 23 January 2008; in
Lexis&#8208;Nexis Academic Universe, 23 January 2008, lexis&#8208;nexis.com.







http://www.nti.org/media/pdfs/pakistan_missile_1.pdf?_=1339713540
 
