Pakistan's Missile Test For MIRV Capability !

MISSILE DIALOGUE INITIATIVE
7th November 2023

Pakistan missile test confirms its MIRV ambitions​

Pakistan’s test of the Ababeel medium-range ballistic missile, designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads, puts it one step closer to achieving an enhanced capability to penetrate India’s nascent missile defences.
886x486-oa-pakistan.png

Shaheen-III long-range ballistic missile

On 18 October 2023, Pakistan conducted its second test launch of the Ababeel medium-range ballistic missile, which is the first in South Asia to have reached the testing phase that has been designed to carry multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs). The weapon remains under development. This was Pakistan’s first acknowledged missile test since the April 2022 launch of the Shaheen-III medium-range ballistic missile and the first test since Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir took office in November 2022. The test, conducted during the visit of Pakistan’s caretaker leader Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to China, followed a prior successful one in 2017 and reportedly succeeded. This is evidence that Islamabad is making progress in its goal of acquiring the capability to penetrate India’s nascent missile defences.

Testing​

The test launch occurred at the Sakhi Sarwar range in Punjab province. Pakistan issued seven Notice to Air Missions beforehand in compliance with article 3 of the 2005 India–Pakistan agreement on pre-notification for ballistic-missile tests. The main notice indicated an upper boundary of 930 kilometres seaward. While the actual range of the test is unknown, this suggests that the test occurred short of the missile’s maximum range of 2,200 km, since these notices customarily provide warnings covering the entire potential flight path of a missile. If the missile flew at full range beyond the notice area, it could have brushed close to the Omani coast.
sakhi-sarwar-test-range.png


According to the media division of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the test occurred for the purpose of ‘re-validating various design [and] technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems’. The choice of the inland Sakhi Sarwar test site instead of coastal test ranges suggests that Islamabad may have been interested in tracking the boost and mid-flight phases of the missile from land. In 2018, Pakistan reportedly procured optical tracking equipment from China that it could have used to collect missile and payload performance data. It is unknown whether the test missile released decoy warheads during flight.

Comparing imagery from the 2017 and 2023 tests, Ababeel’s dimensions and proportions appear similar, suggesting that the current version does not feature a radically different design or payload capacity. Unlike the 2017 test, a multi-axle transporter erector launcher, likely supplied by China, appeared in the official 2023 recording taken by the armed forces. China and Pakistan reportedly have engaged in technology transfers as part of Beijing’s broader effort to support Islamabad’s missile programme. The presence of large numbers of civilians visible in the video suggest that the Army Strategic Forces Command has not yet taken control of the weapon, and that Ababeel is not yet poised to enter service. Once it does, however, arming it ‘could require additional fissile material for the warheads’ beyond existing stocks, as noted in a 2021 report by The International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Reasons for MIRV’ing​

Ababeel is one of two nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missiles that Pakistan is developing; Shaheen-III is the other. The main difference between the two is Ababeel’s MIRV capability. Nothing visible from the test indicates the success or failure of the missile’s multiple-warhead capability, which is a key priority for Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division.

Pakistan claims its missile and nuclear programmes are designed solely to deter India. Pakistani analysts (and officials, privately) have argued that a MIRV capability would increase stability and deterrence by increasing the chances of penetrating of India’s emergent ballistic-missile defences. India is researching and developing indigenously at least two land- and sea-based missile-defence programmes.

New Delhi’s purchase in 2018 of Russian-made S-400 Triumph (RS-SA-21 Growler) surface-to-air missile defences presents an immediate challenge to Pakistan’s ability to penetrate Indian airspace, with the subsonic Ra’ad and Babur land-attack cruise missiles being especially vulnerable. India reportedly possesses three S-400 batteries, with two more due for delivery by 2025. The S-400 is a mobile system, and India reportedly has based two at Pakistan-facing air-force stations in Punjab.

Like Pakistan, India is preparing its own MIRV capability. This is linked to its Agni VI intercontinental ballistic missile – in development and untested – which has been designed primarily to penetrate Chinese missile defences, not for use against Pakistan.

This article is part of a series from the Missile Dialogue Initiative (MDI) focusing on selected missile and arms-control developments. The MDI aims to strengthen international discussion and promote a high-level exchange of views on missile technologies and related international-security dynamics.

Author​







 
Ababeel appears to be an experimental program. Tech developed through these R&D initiatives might lead to the next generation of ballistic weapon systems to replace the ageing and obsolete systems in face of the contemporary BMD environment in South Asia.
 
We still haven't seen the TEL used for this missile. This is a 21 meter long missile, so the TEL must be massive.
 
The Pak Deep State isn't exactly sleeping. While these geo-strategic and domestic mayhems are going on they have taken some strategic moves leveraging the US's 100% concentration on securing the adamant Israil and countering the hard-nosed Russia: it's a perfect storm engulfing the Pentagon Boys. Few examples:
  • Opening up the international trade in yuan to get farther away from the Imperialists' monetary hegemony. Already 80% of Pak's economy is undocumented. It's the economy, stupid - President Bill Clinton.
  • Sending the Afgan undocumented aliens home, and, thereby, dismantling their slums, which are the "launching pads" for the terrorists trained in Afganistan by RAW/NA/Taliban etc. and sent for tactical ops inside Pak.
  • Hopefully, making a tripartite deal involving China and the Taliban to hit the TTP targets inside Afganistan. Now, the more the Taliban are getting into the Chinese financial folds the better for Pak. He, who takes loans, also takes orders - Sultan Abdul Hamid.
  • Etc.
"My center is giving way, my right is in retreat; situation excellent. I shall attack." - Marshal Foch, C-in-C of the Allied forces in WW1
 
Ababeel appears to be an experimental program. Tech developed through these R&D initiatives might lead to the next generation of ballistic weapon systems to replace the ageing and obsolete systems in face of the contemporary BMD environment in South Asia.
The warhead was tested multiple times on Shaheen 1A
 
I don't like such conclusive assumptions. Because after that there's nothing left to discuss.
If you have made up your mind that what I wrote is "weird" , I can't change that and won't try.
Good bye.
What's is the source that Ababeel warheads tested on Shaheen 1A?
 
What's is the source that Ababeel warheads tested on Shaheen 1A?
Ok that's a better statement.

So Shaheen 1A has two versions. One is a test vehicle and the other is deployed operational missile.
The following is the operational version.
pakistan-shaheen-i-road-mobile-irbm-c-march-2018.jpg



This is the test vehicle version.

pakistan-army-hatf-IV-shaheen-1a-missile.jpg



Now compare both warhead / nose cones .

InShot_20231109_212752328.jpg


Do you see the difference?
Top one is the deployed version, bottom is the test vehicle.

The deployed version had an elongated warhead. The test vehicle is a much smaller warhead?
This is the same warhead used on Shaheen 3 and then MIRV 3 on Ababeel.
This is a 40% smaller warhead compared to
shaheen 2.
This new strategic yield warhead is 0.75 meters diameter and 2 meters tall, approximately
This warhead was observed by me , being tested on Shaheen 1a , many years before Shaheen 3 was shown to public. Hence the claim.
 
Ok that's a better statement.

So Shaheen 1A has two versions. One is a test vehicle and the other is deployed operational missile.
The following is the operational version.
View attachment 973828


This is the test vehicle version.

View attachment 973831
You're just speculating based on their shapes with no confirmation that Ababeel warheads were tested on Shaheen 1A
 
You're just speculating based on their shapes with no confirmation that Ababeel warheads were tested on Shaheen 1A
Yeah, I don't work for Pakistan nuclear forces. If I did, I would be under oath for not discussing such things
Btw if you can't see the difference, i am surprised.
Each to their own . Not here to impress you
You asked for the basis of my assumptions, and I gave you a reply.

However many others observed the same and wrote in news articles .
No point in me making the effort of finding links . If you want , help yourself.
 
Pakistan should test an ICBM.
 
NooriNuth said:
Ok that's a better statement.

So Shaheen 1A has two versions. One is a test vehicle and the other is deployed operational missile.
The following is the operational version.
View attachment 973828


This is the test vehicle version.

View attachment 973831


Now compare both warhead / nose cones .

View attachment 973847

Do you see the difference?
Top one is the deployed version, bottom is the test vehicle.

The deployed version had an elongated warhead. The test vehicle is a much smaller warhead?
This is the same warhead used on Shaheen 3 and then MIRV 3 on Ababeel.
This is a 40% smaller warhead compared to
shaheen 2.
This new strategic yield warhead is 0.75 meters diameter and 2 meters tall, approximately
This warhead was observed by me , being tested on Shaheen 1a , many years before Shaheen 3 was shown to public. Hence the claim.
How do you know that's an operational piece? Don't they use replicas for parades?

Also what size blast in MT
 
How do you know that's an operational piece? Don't they use replicas for parades?

Also what size blast in MT
This version was test fired in operational chemo in front of Yousuf Raza Gilani . The video is on YouTube.
From there I know it's a singing dancing functional missile, not a cardboard mockup.

Here it's appearing in a news report from 2010.
www.google.com

Pakistan Successfully Test-Fires Two Ballistic Missiles

The Shaheen-1 missile has range of about 400 miles, while the second Ghaznavi missile could hit target at a distance of 180 miles.
www.google.com www.google.com


Here's the side by side comparison.

InShot_20231109_222929262.jpg


Same "biconical" design or a secondary triangle near the tip.
Hence the conclusion that this is the deployed version.
 
