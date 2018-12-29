Pakistan Education updates

What's new

Govt to set up University of Examinations

LAHORE: The Punjab government has planned to establish the University of Examinations, sources in the education department said.

All government and private universities will be affiliated with the university. The University of Examination will also deal with the curriculum of affiliated colleges. Sources said that the government wanted universities to focus on research and teaching only.

Therefore, they have included the project of the University of Examination in the Punjab government’s higher education policy. The government would also get the bill passed in the Punjab University for setting up of the University of Examination and a budget would also be proposed.


Distance learning: Seerat studies offered as degree course at AIOU

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has planned to launch degree programmes at master, M Phil and PhD levels on Seeratun Nabi or the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) soon.

The outlines of the courses have already been prepared and the AIOU Academic Council has approved it, Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui said on Thursday.

In a message on the advent of Ramazan, he also announced that the university will arrange competition for writing books on Seeratun Nabi on annual basis and the best book will be awarded special prize.
 
So over the past 10 years:

Literacy rate in 2008

Maldives: 96%
Sri Lanka: 91%
Iran: 82%
India: 61%
Bhutan: 54%
Pakistan: 50%
Nepal: 49%
Bangladesh: 47%
Afghanistan: 28%

Literacy rate in 2017/18 (% change)

Maldives: 99% (+3%)
Sri Lanka: 91% (-)
Iran: 85% (+3%)
Bangladesh: 73% (+26%)
India: 69% (+8%)
Nepal: 60% (+11%)
Bhutan: 57% (+3%)
Pakistan: 57% (+7%)
Afghanistan: 32% (+4%)
 
ghazi52 said:
So over the past 10 years:

Literacy rate in 2008

Maldives: 96%
Sri Lanka: 91%
Iran: 82%
India: 61%
Bhutan: 54%
Pakistan: 50%
Nepal: 49%
Bangladesh: 47%
Afghanistan: 28%

Literacy rate in 2017/18 (% change)

Maldives: 99% (+3%)
Sri Lanka: 91% (-)
Iran: 85% (+3%)
Bangladesh: 73% (+26%)
India: 69% (+8%)
Nepal: 60% (+11%)
Bhutan: 57% (+3%)
Pakistan: 57% (+7%)
Afghanistan: 32% (+4%)
10 years of demo(n)cracy NS + Zardari...
If it was IK, we might be on the top
 
ghazi52 said:
So over the past 10 years:

Literacy rate in 2008

Maldives: 96%
Sri Lanka: 91%
Iran: 82%
India: 61%
Bhutan: 54%
Pakistan: 50%
Nepal: 49%
Bangladesh: 47%
Afghanistan: 28%

Literacy rate in 2017/18 (% change)

Maldives: 99% (+3%)
Sri Lanka: 91% (-)
Iran: 85% (+3%)
Bangladesh: 73% (+26%)
India: 69% (+8%)
Nepal: 60% (+11%)
Bhutan: 57% (+3%)
Pakistan: 57% (+7%)
Afghanistan: 32% (+4%)
Shameful for Pakistan to be honest. Bangladesh jumped 26% . Pakistan has to increase literacy rate above 75 % in the next 10 years.
 
Azadkashmir said:
literacy is good. What about skilled jobs for the population.
We got enough parrots in pak that say we have high education but what can you do with it.
a skilled job is best along with literacy. My wife recently sent a pic of the English paper they practice at the education center. It had spelling errors, now that could be result of rishwat hiring.
 
Azadkashmir said:
literacy is good. What about skilled jobs for population.
Yes skills are very important. Today carpenters, massons , electricians and plumbers earn a lot more than people having average education.
 
Chakar The Great said:
Shameful for Pakistan to be honest. Bangladesh jumped 26% . Pakistan has to increase literacy rate above 75 % in the next 10 years.
In ten years it can be increased to 90+% because literacy as per definition is the individual being able to read and write basic stuff so if current govt spend this term reforming education system similar to what it did in KPK and also increases the enrolment along with improving the economy of the country, then in the next 5 years, it can go really speed up things and make it mandatory not only for all children of school going age to be in schools but also for the adults who have not attended schools. so within 7-8 years you will have 90% literacy.
 
war&peace said:
In ten years it can be increased to 90+% because literacy as per definition is the individual being able to read and write basic stuff so if current govt spend this term reforming education system similar to what it did in KPK and also increases the enrolment along with improving the economy of the country, then in the next 5 years, it can go really speed up things and make it mandatory not only for all children of school going age to be in schools but also for the adults who have not attended schools. so within 7-8 years you will have 90% literacy.
I agree but I want to set a realistic target, as currently 20 million children are out of school currently.
 
Chakar The Great said:
I agree but I want to set a realistic target, as currently 20 million children are out of school currently.
Man if IK wants, he can do it...for me 90% is realistic and anything above a bonus :) I'm not talking about all children getting graduation from schools but being able to read from newspaper and write basic stuff like their names, a few sentences and able to perform basic arithmetics like adding and multiplying numbers etc.
 
NUST made remarkable inventions in Pakistan in last 5 years

Jan, 2019

ISLAMABAD - National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has rendered remarkable contributions in the health sector of the country by developing new technologies during the last five years to assist the health system and benefit the common people. According to the official source, the university has developed cost-effective Cardiac Stent to facilitate the patients suffering from cardiac diseases and cannot afford to buy the costly stents available in the market. The university, through research, has also developed Intelligent Wheelchair, Prosthetic Hand, Limb and Knee Joint to facilitate the patients who are suffering from the related diseases. The university has also developed a Cost Effective Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Diagnostic Kit, Nano-Fabric and Nano-Surgical Blades as well as Electrocardiography (ECG) Machine, the source added.

Ministry of Science and Technology and its Research and Development organizations are mandated to develop technologies for socio-economic development of the country. Technologies have been developed in different sectors like water, renewable energy, electronics, health, small and medium sized enterprises, industry and agriculture. These developments directly and indirectly my be beneficial for common people of the country.




nust-made-remarkable-inventions-in-pakistan-in-last-5-years-1546427106-6814.jpg
 
Based on government data for 2017, that gap between the numbers of boys and girls in education is about 10% - this is from the 5th Grade (nine years old) up to the 12th Grade (17 years old).

_102495697_chart-pakistan_education-7n6it-nc.png


The national picture doesn't tell the whole story, however.

There are significant differences between provinces (and within provinces), with government data showing more girls enrolled than boys in some areas.

_102495698_chart-pakistan_education_provinces-tg4t6-nc.png




For example, Pakistan's second largest city, Lahore, has more girls than boys enrolled in primary schools through to high school.

And another city in Punjab province, Sialkot, shows a similar trend.

The enrolment data for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces shows an improvement since 2013.

However, data for the enrolment of girls in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces shows a decline between 2013 and 2017.

"There is definitely a demand for girls' education in Pakistan," says Nadia Naviwala, a fellow with the Woodrow Wilson International Center.

However, she adds: "Pakistan is not a country that offers great education for boys or girls. Focusing on enrolling girls keeps us from seeing that boys and girls face the same problem once they are in school."
 
How long does it take to set up education reforms? This more important than water.

And why the hell does the country not have a universal syllabus?

Abolish 18th ammendment and apply universal syllabus.
 

