Pakistan - Australia and Zimbabwe Cricket Series - 2024

Pakistan ODI squad arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australia series​

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with newly appointed white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali AghaOctober 29, 2024Members of the Pakistan ODI squad have arrived in Melbourne for their upcoming series against Australia, with the remaining players scheduled to depart today, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with newly appointed white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, extending his best wishes and emphasizing the honor of leading the national team.Naqvi highlighted the importance of unity and resilience, encouraging the squad to perform cohesively for success.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced squads for their upcoming Australia and Zimbabwe tours, with key players returning and emerging domestic stars making the cut.Pakistan’s white-ball cricket squads will play three ODIs and three T20Is each on their November-December tours.The team will face Australia from November 4 to 18, then head to Zimbabwe for matches from November 24 to December 5.These tours are seen as pivotal preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy, with selectors balancing experienced players and new talent in their strategy.Reinstated players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi—who were rested during the last leg of Pakistan’s Test series against England—are set to feature in the Australia tour but will be rested for the Zimbabwe series.Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will play both ODIs in Australia and Zimbabwe but will sit out the T20Is in Zimbabwe.The selection committee’s rotation policy underscores a dual objective: ensuring readiness for the Champions Trophy while offering promising domestic players exposure at the international level.Several players without previous ODI caps, including Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Saim Ayub, have been included in the ODI squad. Meanwhile, Jahandad Khan and Salman Ali Agha will make their T20I debuts.Kamran Ghulam, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Sufyan Moqim, who have previously represented Pakistan in limited-overs matches, will join the national side again.Kamran notably served as a concussion substitute for Haris Sohail against New Zealand in early 2023, and Omair and Sufyan debuted at the Asian Games men’s cricket competition.Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who topped the charts with 17 wickets in the Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad, also rejoins the ODI squad, having last appeared in an ODI against New Zealand in January 2023.