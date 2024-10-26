What's new

Mohammad Rizwan expected to take charge as white-ball captain of Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,675
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Mohammad Rizwan expected to take charge as white-ball captain of Pakistan​


Sources indicate that PCB chairman has confirmed the appointment of Rizwan as captain for ODI and T20I

News Desk
October 26, 2024

photo file


The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as the captain of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket teams, as reported by local media.

Sources indicated that Rizwan concluded a meeting with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, during which Naqvi confirmed the appointment of Rizwan as captain for the One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) teams.

The recommendation for Rizwan's captaincy came from head coach Gary Kirsten, and it has received support from the national team selectors, insiders revealed. Salman Ali Agha is expected to be appointed as the vice-captain of the white-ball team.

This development follows former captain Babar Azam's resignation from the white-ball captaincy earlier this month, citing a desire to “prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy.”

Rizwan brings considerable experience to the role, having led various domestic teams in Pakistan and captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was appointed captain of the franchise in 2021 and successfully led the team to victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final.
 

Similar threads

Devil Soul
Mohammad Hafeez steps down as T20 captain
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
Marshmallow
Marshmallow
Devil Soul
Ahmed Shehzad tipped to become Pakistan T20 skipper?
Replies
1
Views
1K
CENTCOM
CENTCOM
Patriots
Ashraf takes charge of PCB
Replies
3
Views
867
Indus Falcon
Indus Falcon
FalconsForPeace
Aamer Sohail named Pakistan's chief selector
Replies
7
Views
1K
Edevelop
Edevelop
HAIDER
Pakistan workers fire 'Brazuca' ball to Brazil
Replies
1
Views
2K
baajey
baajey

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom