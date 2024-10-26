Mohammad Rizwan expected to take charge as white-ball captain of Pakistan​

Sources indicate that PCB chairman has confirmed the appointment of Rizwan as captain for ODI and T20IOctober 26, 2024The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as the captain of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket teams, as reported by local media.Sources indicated that Rizwan concluded a meeting with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, during which Naqvi confirmed the appointment of Rizwan as captain for the One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) teams.The recommendation for Rizwan's captaincy came from head coach Gary Kirsten, and it has received support from the national team selectors, insiders revealed. Salman Ali Agha is expected to be appointed as the vice-captain of the white-ball team.This development follows former captain Babar Azam's resignation from the white-ball captaincy earlier this month, citing a desire to “prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy.”Rizwan brings considerable experience to the role, having led various domestic teams in Pakistan and captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was appointed captain of the franchise in 2021 and successfully led the team to victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final.