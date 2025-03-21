What's new

Pakistan Cricket Overseas Series

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
103,622
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan thrash New Zealand in 3rd T20

AFP
March 21, 2025

New Zealand men’s captain Michael Bracewell and Pakistan men’s captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss before the third T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand on March 21. — X/TheRealPCB


New Zealand men’s captain Michael Bracewell and Pakistan men’s captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss before the third T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand on March 21. — X/TheRealPCB


Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz (L) celebrates scoring a century with teammate Salman Agha during the third T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21. — AFP


Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz (L) celebrates scoring a century with teammate Salman Agha during the third T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21. — AFP


Mark Chapman bats during the third T20I cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — AFP


Mark Chapman bats during the third T20I cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — AFP


Abbas Afridi fields off his own bowling during the third T20I cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — AFP


Abbas Afridi fields off his own bowling during the third T20I cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — AFP

Opener Hasan Nawaz struck a record-breaking maiden century on Friday as Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets in the third Twenty20 to keep the series alive.

After scoring a duck in each of the two opening games — the first innings’ of his international career — Nawaz rebounded with a stunning 105 not out in Auckland as the tourists raced to 207-1 in just 16 overs in response to New Zealand’s 204.

The 23-year-old’s ton came off 44 balls, the fastest by any Pakistan player in a T20 international.

It ensured his team reached the target with four full overs to spare, in a stark reversal of form after heavy losses in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Nawaz put his early failures behind him with a sparkling knock featuring shots all around the wicket, including a series of audacious ramp shots.

The right-hander peppered the short Eden Park boundaries with 10 fours and seven sixes, bringing up victory with successive fours off Kyle Jamieson in the 16th over.

The first of those shots took Nawaz to 100, five balls faster than the previous Pakistan record-holder — Babar Azam against South Africa in 2021.

Fellow opener Mohammad Haris scored 41 off 20 while captain Salman Agha was unbeaten on 51 off 31.

Earlier, New Zealand looked well placed after Mark Chapman hit a rapid 94 before they were dismissed in their final over.


Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz bats during the third T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21. —AFP


Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz bats during the third T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21. —AFP


Chapman dominated after New Zealand were asked to bat, tallying 11 fours and four sixes from just 44 balls faced.

The rest of the home side’s batsmen struggled to get going, aside from captain Michael Bracewell’s 31.

Experienced seamer Haris Rauf bowled Bracewell and finished with Pakistan’s best figures of 3-29.

Game four of the five-match series is in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
 

Pakistani bowlers set unwanted record in first ODI against NZ​


Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to field first—a decision that turned into a nightmare for his bowlers

News Desk
March 29, 2025

Pakistan recorded an unwanted milestone in the first ODI against New Zealand, conceding their third-highest number of extras in a single innings.

Playing in Napier, Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to field first—a decision that turned into a nightmare for his bowlers. The team struggled with control, giving away 43 extra runs, including wides, no-balls, and byes.

The breakdown of extras included 21 wides, 13 leg byes, 7 byes, and 2 no-balls, marking one of Pakistan’s most undisciplined bowling performances in ODIs.

Pakistan's record for the most extras conceded in an ODI innings remains 47, set in Manchester against the same opposition in 1999. Additionally, the team gave away 44 extras against Sri Lanka in Sharjah (1990) and New Zealand in Dambulla (2003).

This performance raises concerns over Pakistan’s bowling discipline, especially as they look to recover in the remaining matches of the series.
 

New Zealand win by 84-runs to clinch series against Pakistan​


Pakistan bowled out for 208 after 41.2 overs in 2nd ODI.

Sports Desk
April 02, 2025


tribune


New Zealand secured an 84-run win over Pakistan in the second ODI at Hamilton, clinching the series. Chasing 293, Pakistan were bowled out for 208 in 41.2 overs.


Pakistan’s top order collapsed early, slumping to 32/5. Naseem Shah (51 off 44) provided some resistance, but Ben Sears’ five-wicket haul (5/59) ensured Pakistan never recovered.

Faheem Ashraf (73 off 80) also fought valiantly before falling to Ben Sears, after offering late resistance.

However, Shah and Ashraf's 10th-wicket partnership was the highest among other batsmen for Pakistan, raising questions for the top and middle order.
 

Similar threads

S
VVIP Protocol and Warm Welcome: New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
267
sidkhan2
S
ghazi52
Pakistan - Australia and Zimbabwe Cricket Series - 2024
Replies
2
Views
664
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistan Cricket : Overseas Tour / Tournaments
Replies
0
Views
420
ghazi52
ghazi52
A
Champion Trophy 2025, Start to End Highlights
Replies
0
Views
164
AbdulQadir7
A
A
ICC has appointed former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as the ambassador
Replies
0
Views
243
Akbar26
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom