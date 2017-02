Well fencing and walls are great tool however what Pakistan really have to acomplish is the takeoverof Afghan Zone, Occupation and then integration of the land as Province of PakistanWe can then introduce Legistalations and Law , and activate necessary FORCE to solve the Insurgency issue by going after the "Terrorist and their facilitators" inside the hotbedDefence by means of OffenceAfghan Zone = Arid region , no law an order , heaven for RAW/Afghan TerroristMost of the Mountain Areas / Cities can be taken by ground operation in 7-12 daysAfter which we can target the training facilities or target warlords and make them submitGROUND OFFENSIVEMost of the Mountain peaks after takeover can be patrolled by UAV which our forces can operate and helicoptersTIME FOR OFFENSIVE!!!​