Opportunity for Pakistan in nepal

In the past Pakistan has been engaged mainly war of plains and the army (read armed forces) appear to be geared towards it be it in terms of war actions or the logistics. The terrain advantage was quite visible in Kargil war where India utilized it's specialized mountain forces traditionally deployed on the northern front.

Pathan /afghan/taliban whatever you call them have helped Pakistan in the mountain warfare before (Kashmir liberation), but currently the situation is not in favor of their utilization.



Seeing that our current engagements are in hilly terrain and next engagement with India is most likely in mountains too, it's imperative that we look into upgrading out logistics in this stream. This in itself is going to be quite money intensive and with limited options even with cash availability. An opportunity has arised in the form of Nepalese soldiers. After 2022 their recruitment in Indian army has stopped and there relationship are not at their historical best.



Given the economic situation of Nepal, there are very few employment options available while the supply for soldiers is still quite high. This has created a gap there and if Pakistan creates a clearly drafted plan to induct them it can be an opportunity for the Nepalese as well as Pakistan to mutually benefit. Program should indeed be designed in a way so that Nepal can create employment for it's people and also save face with India as it can't afford to completely go against it. Maybe the plan may include their placements to be province specific (like Baluchistan or kpk) and proper agreement can be signed.



If the Pakistan Army were to explore recruiting Gorkha soldiers, a comprehensive and strategic approach would be necessary to respect international norms, maintain regional stability, and ensure seamless integration. Here's a potential plan:





---



Strategic Recruitment Plan for Gorkha Soldiers in the Pakistan Army



1. Diplomatic Engagement



Develop Bilateral Agreements with Nepal

Initiate diplomatic dialogues with the Nepalese government to establish a formal agreement allowing Gorkha recruitment. Highlight mutual benefits, such as skill enhancement for recruits and economic opportunities for Nepal.



Leverage Regional Alliances

Position the initiative as a step towards strengthening South Asian military collaboration, ensuring Nepal's sovereignty is respected.





2. Policy Framework



Incorporate Benefits Beyond Agnipath

Offer a recruitment framework providing long-term service options, pensions, healthcare, and family support, distinguishing it from India’s Agnipath scheme.



Equal Citizenship Consideration

Allow Gorkha recruits a pathway to Pakistani citizenship for themselves and their families as an incentive, fostering loyalty and long-term commitment.





3. Recruitment Model



Targeted Campaigns

Launch campaigns in Nepalese regions with strong Gorkha communities to highlight opportunities in the Pakistan Army. Emphasize fair pay, benefits, and career growth.



Selection Standards

Ensure recruitment criteria match the elite reputation of Gorkhas, including physical fitness, endurance, and combat readiness assessments.





4. Training and Integration



Specialized Training Centers

Establish dedicated Gorkha training centers in Pakistan with programs tailored to their unique combat skills and traditions.



Cultural Sensitivity

Introduce cultural orientation programs to ensure smooth integration into the Pakistan Army without compromising Gorkha traditions.





5. Operational Deployment



Strategic Units

Assign Gorkha recruits to specialized regiments for counterinsurgency, high-altitude warfare, and other demanding operations, leveraging their expertise in these areas.



Peacekeeping Missions

Utilize Gorkha recruits in UN peacekeeping operations, showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to global stability and the strength of its diverse forces.





6. Welfare and Support



Comprehensive Welfare Programs

Provide robust welfare measures for Gorkha soldiers and their families, including housing, education, and healthcare.



Veteran Support

Establish a pension system and post-service employment opportunities to ensure lifelong security.





7. Public Relations and Image Building



Highlight Global Cooperation

Use media to emphasize the recruitment as a symbol of Pakistan’s inclusive military culture and commitment to regional partnerships.



Document Success Stories

Share positive stories of Gorkha recruits thriving in the Pakistan Army to build trust and attract more recruits.





8. Continuous Evaluation



Feedback Mechanisms

Create channels for Gorkha recruits to provide feedback, ensuring their concerns are addressed promptly.



Performance Metrics

Regularly assess the effectiveness of the recruitment initiative, making adjustments to policies and processes as needed.







---



Challenges and Mitigation



1. Diplomatic Sensitivities



Address Nepal’s concerns proactively, ensuring recruitment does not strain Pakistan-Nepal relations.







2. India’s Reaction



Maintain transparent communication to prevent escalations, positioning the initiative as non-hostile.







3. Integration Issues



Invest in cultural training to mitigate integration challenges within the Pakistan Army.











---



This approach could make the Pakistan Army an attractive alternat

ive for Gorkha soldiers, reinforcing Pakistan's military strength while fostering regional collaboration.