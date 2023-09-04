On March 24 1971 - Pakistan Army arrested Sheikh Mujeeb & humiliated him

airmarshal
This is exactly what Pakistan Army is doing to Imran Khan.
Sheikh Mujib was asking to call the parliament session as he won the elections. Yahya Khan refused. Instead, he launched Operation Searchlight.
You must read the following thread which has videos embedded in it.
We are repeating history. Imran is arrested in cooked up charges by the military. He was first humiliated on May 9th. If we dont do something, and stop this hand by force, we are doomed again. If the military was taught lesson and asked to account after 1971 instead of being embraced, we would not be where we are today.
I'm sorry to all my Bengali members here. I was wrong. I called you traitor. You were not traitor. It took us 5 decades to find out who the traitor was.
I'm sorry to all my Bengali members here. I was wrong. I called you traitor. You were not traitor. It took us 5 decades to find out who the traitor was.