News and discussions of the Russian Army

A new mini missile has been developed for the Russian Pantsir-S1M air defense system. The new missile makes it possible to more effectively shoot down small targets from a record close distance of 500 meters. The development was carried out to fight primarily with massive small-sized targets and, apparently, to reduce the cost of missiles. The Pantsir-S1M missile will reportedly shoot down UAVs and multiple rocket launchers.


Footage of the new Russian fire control complex for troops "Planshet-M-IR" has been published. In this case, the complex is placed in a new armored car "Athlete". The complex was created to automate the fire control of artillery, mortars and MLRS. The system allows the command through the tablet to see the entire situation on the front line and quickly control the fire and the actions of different groups of troops. The complex, through a closed satellite channel, can exchange data, including with UAVs and radars. The task of the complex is to exclude the human factor from the processes of obtaining target designation and carrying out calculations before hitting the target, this speeds up the work of units and increases the accuracy of the strike. "Tablet-M-IR" became the development of the "Tablet-A" complex, which is already being mass-produced and has a lot of positive feedback from the military.

 
.
The Russian Defense Ministry showed preparations for the launch of two missile systems at once, Iskander-K and Iskander-M. The video shows the 9K728 cruise missile of the Iskander-K complex and the 9M723 ballistic missile of the Iskander-M complex.

 
.
At the Army-2022 forum, which presents the latest innovations in military equipment, a prototype of a Russian robot dog with a grenade launcher was shown. There is almost no information about the M-81 complex yet. The Russian robot is assembled using Chinese technology and is not just an entertainment model.

 
.
Tests of the Russian robotic BMP-3 have begun. This is not a robot, the vehicle moves without a driver and gunner, the combat vehicle is controlled remotely by operators. This was done with the help of the Sinitsa combat module installed on the vehicle. Using the module, you can view the area 360 degrees, regardless of the time of day.


Rare footage has been published of the launch and landing of the Russian Orlan-10 UAV on the Project 11356R frigate Admiral Essen of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The drone from the ship is launched with a catapult, and landing is carried out on the grid on the ship.

 
.
SAU 2S3 "Acacia" was put into service in 1971 and proved to be excellent in military conflicts. Despite its age, the self-propelled guns are still in service with the Russian army. The 2S3 self-propelled guns are equipped with a 152-mm caliber gun and have a rate of fire of up to 4 rounds per minute, the self-propelled guns have 46 rounds of ammunition. Thermal firing limits: 30 rounds per 10 min or 75 rounds per hour. Firing range up to 24 km. The crew of the self-propelled guns is 4 people. Range up to 500 km, road speed 60 km/h.


At the Army-2022 military equipment forum, a new Russian K-17 infantry fighting vehicle on the Boomerang platform was shown. The infantry fighting vehicle K-17 carried out training firing at targets from all types of weapons installed on it, except for the AG-17 grenade launcher. In particular, the fire was fired from 7.62 mm. machine gun PKTM, ATGM "Kornet" and 30-mm. automatic gun 2A42. In this version, the Berezhok combat module is installed on the BMP. The crew of the infantry fighting vehicle is three people, the vehicle is capable of carrying 8 troops. The BMP has many electronic systems that facilitate the work of the crew. Booking BMP multi-layered with ceramic content. YaMZ-780 engine, 750 hp allows you to accelerate on the highway to 100 to 100 km / h. The declared power reserve is up to 800 km.

 
.
Despite all its firepower, the Russian Terminator tank fire support fighting vehicle also uses elements of protection. We are publishing footage of the installation of an aerosol curtain of the BMPT "Terminator". For the smoke screen in the Terminator BMPT, an 81-mm 3D17 smoke grenade is used. The installation of such a curtain significantly weakens and reflects optical radiation, including laser radiation, thereby disrupting the process of targeting missiles by the enemy.

 
.
Video of the driver of the ACS 2S1 "Gvozdika" of Russia. The self-propelled guns were developed in 1971, more than 10,000 installations were produced in total. The Soviet 122-mm regimental self-propelled howitzer has been repeatedly modernized and is the world's first floating self-propelled gun.

 
.
Modernized MLRS "Cheburashka" appeared in Donetsk. MLRS "Cheburashka" was developed by Donetsk specialists in 2018. The MLRS uses non-standard caliber 217 mm ammunition, which does not match the Soviet and any other rocket systems. The ammunition itself is also produced in Donetsk. In addition to a large number of missiles, the feature of the Cheburashka MLRS is the ability to hit two targets simultaneously. Two swivel rail packs for 64 missiles are mounted on a KrAZ all-wheel drive chassis. Packages are guided and controlled from a remote control - similar to the Grad MLRS. The officially declared firing range is 10 kilometers. According to the developers, only locally produced parts are used to create the MLRS.


The work of the Russian air defense system S-300V1

 
.
The episode of the flight of the Russian Mi-28N helicopter at low altitude, video view from the cockpit.


Video of the latest Russian radar "Niobium-SV". Radar complex 103Zh6 "Niobium-SV" is designed to detect and track all types of air targets, including UAVs and those developed using stealth technology. The radar is placed on a KamAZ wheeled chassis, there is another version of the radar with placement on a semi-trailer. Radar "Niobium-SV" is designated by codes 103Zh6 or 1L125. Radar complex 103ZH6 consists of five transport units. The data of the complex are classified, it is known that the radar can detect airborne objects with RCS = 1 m2. The target detection range with such an EPR, at a target flight altitude: 500 meters - 53 km, at an altitude of 10,000 meters - 230 km and at an altitude of 27,000 meters - 320 km. Limits of work: in range - 400 km. It should be noted that the radar data is underestimated. Station deployment time - 15 min.

 
.
Self-propelled guns 2S23 "Nona-SVK" appeared in Ukraine. Self-propelled guns are driven by soldiers from Tuva, and negotiations on the air are also conducted in the Tuvan language. Self-propelled gun 2S23 "Nona-SVK" was built on the wheeled chassis of the BTR-80 and entered the army in 1991. Self-propelled gun "Nona-SVK" combines the properties of a gun, howitzer and mortar and has greater mobility. In addition, a self-propelled gun costs 2 times cheaper than tracked self-propelled guns. The main armament of the 2S23 self-propelled gun is the 120-mm 2A60 gun, which also allows the use of foreign ammunition of the appropriate caliber. Ammunition self-propelled guns "Nona-SVK" 30 shots. The firing range is 9 km, when using active-reactive ammunition up to 12-17 km. Crew 4 people.

 
.
Detachments of warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy met in the northern part of the Sea of Japan. The meeting took place as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise.



The exercises of the Northern Fleet, the Russian nuclear missile cruiser "Peter the Great" launched a cruise missile of the "Granit" complex.



Details of the use of BMP-3M soldiers PMC Wagner.

 
.
Refueling of military equipment with fuel and its transportation was shown by the Russian Ministry of Defense. To avoid detection, military vehicles are refueled from hidden field refueling points.


Russian servicemen conducted exercises to decontaminate equipment and terrain from chemical contamination.

 
.
At the last forum "Army-2022", the Russian combat module "Hunter" with the installed stabilization system was shown for the first time. The module is equipped with a gyroscopic system that provides stabilization in two planes, and in the marine version of the module - in three. The module has a system for diagnosing the health of the system, equipped with a day camera, range finder, thermal imager and automatic target tracking. Armament module 12.7 mm machine gun "Kord". The television channel of the module's sight allows detecting an armored personnel carrier-type target at a distance of up to 5,000 meters, and a thermal imaging channel at a distance of up to 2,500 meters. The module's laser rangefinder measures distances up to 10,000 meters. The weapon station can be used as a primary or secondary weapon system for tracked and wheeled military vehicles.


The reconnaissance optical-electronic complex "Ironiya-M" entered the special forces of Russia in 2015. The multifunctional optical-electronic complex is designed to search for the enemy and conduct surveillance of the area. The main element of the complex is an optical-electronic device weighing about 3.2 kg. The complex is equipped with a video camera, a thermal imager and a laser rangefinder. The signal from all optical devices is transmitted to a miniature monitor installed in the eyepiece. The Ironia-M complex allows you to detect equipment at a distance of up to 7 km, a thermal imager can detect a person at distances of up to 2.5 km. The Ironia complex can transmit photographs or a video signal over a closed radio channel at a distance of up to 10 km. The calculation of the observation complex consists of two people, the second person is a computer operator.

 
.
Shooting of the Russian coastal missile system Bastion with an Onyx missile. Crews of the Bastion coastal missile system of the Russian Pacific Fleet, for the first time, fired missiles at a sea target with the Onyx anti-ship cruise missile. The Bastion missile system is on round-the-clock duty on the island of Matua, the Greater Kuril Ridge. The Bastion complex was put into service in 2010 and provides coastal protection at a distance of more than 600 km. The time to bring the complex into combat readiness from the traveling position is less than 5 minutes. From 2022, it is planned to re-equip Bastion complexes with new Zircon hypersonic missiles, the range of the complex will increase to 1.5 thousand km.

 
.
The Thundering Corvette of the Russian Pacific Fleet fired a Caliber cruise missile at a sea target in the Sea of Okhotsk at a distance of 300 km during the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise.

 
.

