What's new

General News And Discussions About Russia

S

sidkhan2

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Aug 7, 2024
Messages
603
Reaction score
0
Country
Afghanistan
Location
Austria
Nikita Zhuravel has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Volgograd Regional Court in Russia. This sentence includes 13 years and six months for charges of high treason, in addition to a previous sentence of three and a half years for burning a copy of the Quranin public.

Key Details:​

  • Background: Zhuravel, 20, was initially convicted in February for burning the Quran outside a mosque in Volgograd, which was deemed offensive to religious believers. He was serving this sentence when he was charged with treason.
  • Charges of Treason: The treason charges stem from Zhuravel's alleged communication with Ukraine's security services (SBU), where he reportedly shared videos of Russian military equipment and provided other information. Prosecutors claimed that he expressed discontent with Russia's political direction and undertook unspecified tasks for Ukrainian officials.
  • Treatment in Custody: Zhuravel's case gained notoriety after he was reportedly beaten by the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov while in pre-trial detention. This incident drew public outrage, but no legal action was taken against Kadyrov's son.
  • Political Prisoner Status: Human rights organizations, including Memorial, have classified Zhuravel as a political prisoner, citing concerns over his treatment and the nature of the charges against him.
  • Trial Proceedings: The trial for the treason charges was conducted behind closed doors, and it remains unclear whether Zhuravel pleaded guilty to these new charges. The legal environment surrounding treason cases in Russia has become increasingly stringent since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine.
This case reflects broader trends in Russia regarding dissent and the treatment of individuals accused of opposing the government or engaging with foreign entities, particularly amid heightened tensions following the invasion of Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1861051949212160181
 
.

Similar threads

H
General News & discussions Worldwide
2
Replies
24
Views
499
sidkhan2
S
H
Russian court fines Google over 20 decillion USD for not restoring 17 Russian TV channels on YouTube.
Replies
1
Views
260
Pinoy
Pinoy
ghazi52
Bangladesh Social and Current Affairs
Replies
0
Views
149
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Afghan refugee accused in a case that shocked US Muslim community reaches plea agreement
Replies
0
Views
531
ghazi52
ghazi52
Cash GK
Is there anyone provides Bilwal Butto Zaradri travel details of USA and UK when regime change was happening
Replies
4
Views
686
Cash GK
Cash GK

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom