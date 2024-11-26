General News And Discussions About Russia

Nikita Zhuravel has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Volgograd Regional Court in Russia. This sentence includes 13 years and six months for charges of high treason, in addition to a previous sentence of three and a half years for burning a copy of the Quranin public.
Key Details:
- Background: Zhuravel, 20, was initially convicted in February for burning the Quran outside a mosque in Volgograd, which was deemed offensive to religious believers. He was serving this sentence when he was charged with treason.
- Charges of Treason: The treason charges stem from Zhuravel's alleged communication with Ukraine's security services (SBU), where he reportedly shared videos of Russian military equipment and provided other information. Prosecutors claimed that he expressed discontent with Russia's political direction and undertook unspecified tasks for Ukrainian officials.
- Treatment in Custody: Zhuravel's case gained notoriety after he was reportedly beaten by the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov while in pre-trial detention. This incident drew public outrage, but no legal action was taken against Kadyrov's son.
- Political Prisoner Status: Human rights organizations, including Memorial, have classified Zhuravel as a political prisoner, citing concerns over his treatment and the nature of the charges against him.
- Trial Proceedings: The trial for the treason charges was conducted behind closed doors, and it remains unclear whether Zhuravel pleaded guilty to these new charges. The legal environment surrounding treason cases in Russia has become increasingly stringent since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine.