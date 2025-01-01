What's new

General News & Discussions About China

Chinese President Xi Jinping's official New Year address
In his official New Year address delivered on December 31, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined key themes and priorities for the upcoming year, emphasizing resilience and optimism regarding China's economic future.

Key Highlights from Xi Jinping's New Year Address​

  1. Economic Growth:
    • Xi expressed confidence in China's ability to prioritize economic growth despite facing both domestic challenges and external pressures. He projected that China's GDP would exceed 130 trillion yuan (approximately $17.8 trillion) in 2025, signaling a rebound in the economy.
  2. Call for National Unity:
    • The President urged the Chinese people to unite and work together to overcome difficulties, reinforcing the importance of collective effort in achieving national goals.
  3. Reunification with Taiwan:
    • Xi reiterated his stance on Taiwan, stating that "no one can stop the historic trend of national reunification." This comment reflects ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan and underscores Beijing's commitment to its territorial claims.
  4. International Relations:
    • The address included calls for promoting world peace and stability, indicating China's desire to play a constructive role in global affairs while navigating complex international relationships.
  5. Focus on Innovation:
    • Xi highlighted the need for continued innovation and development in various sectors, which he believes are crucial for sustaining economic growth and enhancing China's global competitiveness.
  6. Addressing Public Concerns:
    • Analysts noted a disconnect between Xi's optimistic economic outlook and the realities faced by many citizens, particularly regarding issues like unemployment and rising living costs.

Conclusion​

Xi Jinping's New Year address serves as a strategic communication tool aimed at rallying support for his administration's policies while projecting an image of strength and resilience in the face of challenges. As China prepares for 2025, the emphasis on economic recovery, national unity, and international engagement will be pivotal in shaping both domestic sentiment and global perceptions of China.

