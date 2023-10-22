Israel Attacks the USS Liberty, 1967 - Animated

dexter
As Israel launches what would become known as the Six-Day War, the USS Liberty, a US Navy intelligence vessel, sails into the Eastern Mediterranean near the coast of the Sinai Peninsular. Israeli aircraft and torpedo boats proceeded to attack the vessel. Much controversy continues to surround the event.
The surviving ship crew said they were deploying lifeboats in preparation to abandon ship and the Israelis targeted them, sinking them so that if the ship sank there would be no survivors. Deliberately attacking lifeboats is a war crime.
Truly one of the "our greatest ally in the Middle East" moments of all time.