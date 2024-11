Iranian Economy.....news and discussions

Thanks @aryobarzan 1. we need to know this 3.5% growth is good but far far far far away from needed which is 8% for several years in row. we really have to know what we want, what volume of economy we plan for next decades that make a hell different in our policies.2. Secondly Working with China is good but China has become "China" due to its relations with all countries I mean the US and EU too and that is foreign apparatus to distance itself from solely paying attention to security issues and give space to economy too.3. No tangible approach for subsidies has been announced on this administration which are indeed useless and a heavy burden for all governments, the money must be put in better use like importing new technologies, investing in high tech field. many problems we face is due to cheap water, electricity and fuel.4. Iran is not an agricultural country we should better focus on basic needs like wheat and walk away from watery production like melons .. there should be a nation wide plan for food and water.5. We do really really need to focus in accurate information, data and statics about everything, as far as I am aware there are some resistance that prevents a clear vision and make it hard to plan.6. At the end again IR must talk to the people as I said it before as at the end any growth comes from very same people.