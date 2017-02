Having more Islands is why they will go for JF-17. It is cheap that means more numbers can be bought and stationed around more Island. Twin engine will increase operational cost but will JF-17 mid air refueling capabilities it will make the best platform for them and with Chinese and Pakistani anti-ship missiles it suites them best. They are not in a long distance war they need them for self defense plus JF-17's ground and sea attack capabilities is what they require. Any lets see there will be more informed members who can shed some light on the issue. My point is that we approached them in 2010 why not again in 2017 they showed interest back then but were reluctant as it being new now it is proven and fit their needs.

Click to expand...