What's new

Indian Army News & Discussions

M

Metallic

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 22, 2009
Messages
1,645
Reaction score
0
7 JULY 2009

NEW DELHI  A contingent of Indian troops left for Paris Wednesday to join French soldiers in next week's Bastille Day parade where the Indian premier will be the guest of honour, officials said.

Some 310 soldiers will parade down the Champs Elysees on July 14 to the sound of Indian martial music played by a 90-member military band.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is currently in Italy for the G8 summit, was invited to attend the event as guest of honour by French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who attended India's Republic Day celebrations in January 2008.

"It is a proud day for India as our troops will march in a country where they fought during World War I," defence ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar told AFP as the contingent left on board two Airbus planes sent by France.

Indian soldiers under British command were part of two Allied divisions that fought the Germans around the northern French town of Neuve-Chapelle in March 1915.

The France-bound soldiers, drawn from the army, navy and the airforce, said they had been practising since May for the 1.5-kilometre (one mile) parade.

"Our boys are all on cloud nine," said captain Vivek Khandoori. "I hope we get to practice at least once on the Champs Elysees.

"We are also looking forward to French wine," the 26-year-old captain added.

Only 21 soldiers in the contingent have travelled abroad before -- mainly on UN missions.

France, which last year backed New Delhi's quest for a global waiver on civilian nuclear commerce, is one of the key arms suppliers for India's technology-hungry military.

Some 310 soldiers will parade down the Champs Elysees on July 14
indians.jpg




Source: AFP
 

Army Release: Army Adventure Wing, Directorate General of Military Training, for the first time, fielded four members team in Everest Marathon, the world's highest, prestigious and renowned International High Altitude Adventure Sports event. The Marathon is organized by Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon Committee every year to commemorate the first ascent to Mount Everest by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary. It is conducted as per the Olympic regulations and demands a very high level of physical and mental fitness of the participants.

The four member's Indian team were selected after rigorous training and selection trial organized by Army Adventure Wing in the similar terrain, altitude and weather conditions prevailing at Everest Base Camp.

The marathon, starting from Everest Base Camp at an altitude of 18,000 ft and culminated at Namche Bazar (11,500 ft) traversing through glacial moraine in the Highland Sherpa trails of Khumbu Valley covering a distance of 42.2 KMs. A total of 52 participants from 12 countries is., India, Austria, Canada, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, South Africa, USA and UK participated in the event in Foreign Category.

The Indian Army participants brought laurels and glory to the country by winning 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 6th position in Foreign Category. Individual position of the Indian Army participants in Foreign Category are LNk Shyam Kesho, ASI Pune, 1st, LNk Om Kumar, 63 Engr Regt, 2nd, Gnr Thoti Ganapathi, 114 Med Regt 3rd and, Sep Rajesh Kumar of 18 Mech Inf 6th.
 
Indian troops honoured on France's Bastille Day

PARIS (AFP) - - Indian troops will star at France's Bastille Day military parade on Tuesday, with a proud 400-strong detachment marching down the Champs Elysees under the eyes of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

France has been building closer ties with India, an emerging economic giant, and is seeking contracts to supply weapons and civilian nuclear technology.

The troops' presence shows France believes "India has a primary role on the international scene, and that we support Indias candidacy to become a UN Security Council permanent member," President Nicolas Sarkozy's office said.

Drawn from the army, navy and the air force, the contingent will parade to the sound of Indian martial music played by a 90-member band as they descend the chic Parisian avenue alongside thousands of French soldiers.

"It is a proud day for India as our troops will march in a country where they fought during World War I," defence ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar told AFP as the contingent left last week on two Airbus planes sent by France.

Indian soldiers under British command were part of two Allied divisions that fought the Germans around the northern French town of Neuve-Chapelle in 1915.

Inviting Indian soldiers to take part in the Bastille Day march for the first time shows that Paris wants to emphasise its close relations with India, said French defence ministry spokesman Laurent Teisseire.

France also wants the G8 grouping of rich nations to be expanded to take in major emerging economies like India, the world's biggest democracy, officials said last week during the group's summit in Italy.

Prime Minister Singh, who was in Italy for the summit, was invited to attend the July 14 French national holiday event as guest of honour by Sarkozy, who attended India's Republic Day celebrations in January 2008.

Singh last travelled to Paris in September 2008 to sign a major deal on civil nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

French state-controlled group Areva has signed a draft accord for the sale of up to six nuclear reactors to India, a huge new market now open after a nuclear trade embargo on New Delhi was lifted.

France is one of the key arms suppliers for India's technology-hungry military, and the French firm Dassault Aviation is in the race for a mammoth contract to supply 126 fighters to the Indian air force.

A jet contract could be worth up to 12 billion dollars (8.6 billion euros).

France and India have been steadily developing strong military ties. In April the Indian and French navies took part in anti-submarine exercises off the coast of the western state of Goa.

Among the French soldiers marching in the Bastille Day parade, units who have recently returned from operations abroad -- in places like Afghanistan, Kosovo and Lebanon -- will be given prominence, officials said.

The parade, one of the capital's biggest annual events which lets France show off its military hardware, will end with parachutists being dropped onto the Champs Elysee.

The Bastille Day celebrations have been held under heightened security since an attempted attack on president Jacques Chirac in 2002.

The parade is held each year on July 14, the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris by revolutionaries on July 14, 1789. It was the symbolic starting point of the movement that led to the first French republic.

Indian troops honoured on France's Bastille Day - Yahoo! Malaysia News

---------- Post added at 01:19 AM ---------- Previous post was at 01:18 AM ----------

video report from France24. check the link below.

France 24 | Indian army to be guest of honour on Bastille Day | France 24

---------- Post added at 01:20 AM ---------- Previous post was at 01:19 AM ----------

guys dont forget to post the video of our men marching on French soil alright. am looking forward to youtube proudly.lolz.
 
what you guys think ??? it has something to do with MRCA ??? or french offers in mrca ?

I mean how come all this love and care all of sudden. i mean french are always distant from us - except when we show them some money.
 
what you guys think ??? it has something to do with MRCA ??? or french offers in mrca ?

I mean how come all this love and care all of sudden. i mean french are always distant from us - except when we show them some money.
Click to expand...


french are desperate to invlove themselve with India as they compete with US, for various deals including MRCA, Helicopter deal remember French company is already at advanced negotiations for setting two nuclear powerplants...site has been selected somewhere downside indian state probably one on the downwest...french are very clever they knew they have very littele time once India-US dea is finalised..US will narrow down other companies for competeting in the bid...as this will be around an estimate of more than 40 billion dollar investments over the period of time by india..and getting a chunk of it will revive french companies..as today the conditions in europe have also become quite competitive....Remember france has by itself very few apetitie for new power plants..so in order to survive through tough competitions...this is the golden chance further nuclear power plant is a business which goes up to 60 years..so long term growth is ensured..further there France has realized the growth potential of Asia..which drives them...they will not leave any stone un-turned to woo india and other asian nations
 
further to add France is another country after Russia which actually india is close...remember after the indian nuclear tests...france never condemend or critisied indians...they remain nuetral...like russia..although unlike russia french are more business oriented..and naturally they dont like to be hard-on allies but considering the Geo-Political ties..i would rate France next after russia if we consider Diplomatic ties and Future relations

India has two very good friends
 

Similar threads

third eye
Soldiers & religion
2 3
Replies
35
Views
4K
third eye
third eye
kurup
256 recruits from Jammu and Kashmir join Indian Army
2
Replies
23
Views
4K
Screambowl
Screambowl
SRP
New Army Recruits Attain 'Combat Soldier' Status
Replies
0
Views
794
SRP
SRP
majesticpankaj
64 foreigners among 636 new army officers
Replies
1
Views
1K
Jai_Hind
Jai_Hind
I
Haryana adds more muscle to Indian Army, leaves Punjab behind
Replies
0
Views
1K
Indo-guy
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom