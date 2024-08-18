ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan to boycott all matches with India if BCCI refuses to send team for Champions Trophy​

Sources indicates Pakistan will not compromise on its stance, intends to urge ICC to hold Champions Trophy in PakistanNovember 10, 2024Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. PHOTO: REUTERSGovernment is reportedly considering a strong response after the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that India is unlikely to participate in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if it is hosted in Pakistan.Sources told Express News that Pakistan may refuse to play against India in any future tournaments if India follows through on its withdrawal.Government sources indicate that Pakistan will not compromise on its stance and intends to urge the ICC to hold the entire Champions Trophy exclusively in Pakistan, dismissing a hybrid hosting model.The PCB has taken a firm approach, with one official stating, "We are ready to counter India’s stance at every platform and uphold our position."Additionally, officials stressed that Pakistan has consistently facilitated Indian participation in the past and provided a secure environment, noting that there is no valid reason for India to refuse participation this time.According to one source, "Stadiums are being prepared, and security measures are robust; India’s withdrawal would be purely political."Pakistan’s government has highlighted that, although they may bear financial losses if India withdraws,India's own cricketing revenue would also be affected if Pakistan boycotts future encounters. The PCB plans to continue pressing the ICC for a fair and consistent application of tournament regulations amidst these tensions.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India will not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025, the ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday.According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI officially informed the ICC that the Indian government advised against sending the team to Pakistan.The 9th edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in the February-March window in 2025; however, India's participation in the tournament was uncertain as the BCCI sought the government's approval.With time running out for finalising the fixtures of the Champions Trophy, the ICC had set the BCCI a deadline for Friday (Nov 8) to confirm its venue preference, and plans to send its security officials to Pakistan for a recce next week.