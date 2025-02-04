What's new

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Updates

Pre-orders for Pakistan's official jersey for the "ICC Champions Trophy 2025" are now open! Fans can be among the first to wear the new kit and show their support for Team Pakistan 🇵🇰. The jersey officially unveiled on February 4, 2025, and is available for purchase both online and at selected stores.

Key Details:
- Launch Date: February 4, 2025
- Availability: Online and select stores
- Support Team Pakistan: Wear the official kit during the tournament

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to start from February 19 to March 9, 2025, with matches being held in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. This jersey launch is part of the excitement surrounding the tournament, and fans are encouraged to secure their jerseys early

Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke,
Jeeto Bazi Lar key,

Sing along to the official song of the ChampionsTrophy
featuring the master of melody

Title: ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’
- ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Pakistan 2025
- Official Event Song
Lead Singer: Atif Aslam
Producer: Abdullah Siddiqui
Written by: Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad

اطلاعات کے مطابق بھارتی کرکٹ بورڈ اپنے امپائرز اور ریفریز کو چیمپئنز ٹرافی 2025 کے لیے پاکستان بھیجنا چاہتا تھا لیکن پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (PCB) نے اس درخواست کو مسترد کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ اگر بھارتی کرکٹ ٹیم پاکستان نہیں آسکتی تو ان کے امپائرز بھی نہیں آ سکتے۔
According to reports, the Indian Cricket Board wanted to send its umpires and referees to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected this request, stating that if the Indian cricket team cannot come to Pakistan, then their umpires cannot come either.
As the team gets ready for the Champions Trophy, Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah has underlined the value of disciplined bowling. Shah agreed that fast bowlers will face difficulties on the pitches used in the tournament. He emphasized the importance of consistency and learning from past errors while downplaying the excitement surrounding the India match. Bowling attack of Pakistan team is led by Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. As a useful fast bowler with exceptional speed, Naseem Shah has advanced through the ranks swiftly. He is a great asset because of his unadulterated speed and bounce.

On 19 February 2025 Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will showcase an impressive aerial display over Karachi as part of the Opening Ceremony for the ICC Champions Trophy. This event is set to feature flypasts by both the JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets, along with a performance by the PAF’s renowned Sherdils aerobatics team. Ceremony promises to be a thrilling spectacle highlighting the capabilities of Pakistan air power and celebrating national commitment to showcasing its military prowess.

One of the mainstays of the PAF's inventory is lightweight multirole combat aircraft JF-17 Thunder which was developed in collaboration between China and Pakistan. JF-17 sophisticated avionics and adaptability make it suitable for a number of tasks such as ground assault and interception. F-16 Fighting Falcon a highly acclaimed aircraft in air forces around the world enhances Pakistan's aerial capability in addition to the JF-17. The flypast combination of these two aircraft types will act as a symbol of national pride in addition to showcasing their operational efficacy.

The thrill of the event will be further increased by the Sherdils aerobatics team who are renowned for their intricate maneuvers and precise flying. Synchronized aerial shows that enthrall spectators and highlight PAF pilots expertise are what define their presentations. Both domestic and foreign viewers are expected to pay close attention to the ceremony which will highlight Pakistan's military achievements and solidify its place in international athletic competitions. As Pakistan is ready to host the coveted ICC Champions Trophy it is anticipated that this aerial spectacle will promote pride and national solidarity.

David Miller 🗣️
I will support New Zealand in the final!
All major teams should stand with Pakistan on this matter; otherwise, the day isn’t far when India will automatically qualify for ICC event finals. They are ruining the gentleman’s game.

Miller’s harsh response and expression of frustration over South Africa’s unnecessary travel and bias in favor of the Indian team.
Cricket has become a joke

