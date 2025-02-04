ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Updates

AbdulQadir7
Pre-orders for Pakistan's official jersey for the "ICC Champions Trophy 2025" are now open! Fans can be among the first to wear the new kit and show their support for Team Pakistan . The jersey officially unveiled on February 4, 2025, and is available for purchase both online and at selected stores.
Key Details:
- Launch Date: February 4, 2025
- Availability: Online and select stores
- Support Team Pakistan: Wear the official kit during the tournament
The ICC Champions Trophy is set to start from February 19 to March 9, 2025, with matches being held in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. This jersey launch is part of the excitement surrounding the tournament, and fans are encouraged to secure their jerseys early
