When you enter the road next to Parichoy Book Stall in S. B. B Sarani in Sonarpur, West Bengal, India, the 4th house on the right side of the road is a den of working intelligence agents. The back of the house is of intelligence agents. The young girl of the family is being trained to join Indian intelligence. All the family members of the 4th house are intelligence agents. Please pass this information on to the relevant authorities in CIA. Me and my family are being systematically tortured by intelligence agencies in Sonarpur, West Bengal, India.Indian intelligence stops my salary from getting credited to my bank account because I didn't join Indian intelligence and didn't marry the trained spy prostitute fixed for me to marry by bangalore intelligence. Also, I refused to do the intelligence course of Sonarpur intelligence.The information I posted is 100% accurate. The small road next to Parichoy Book Stall and Susama enterprises in S. B. B Sarani in Sonarpur, West Bengal, India is a den of many working and retired intelligence agents. Every house in the area is of serving and retired Indian intelligence agents. They have microphones embedded in their ears and they take orders from Indian intelligence. I'm being harassed and tortured by the intelligence agencies in Sonarpur, West Bengal, India because I've rejected R&AW job and refuse to do their course.You take an auto outside Sonarpur railway station and ask them to drop you off at Bose Pukur More. The road is called S. B. B. Sarani. The Parichoy book Stall/Sushama Enterprise is on the right side of the road after about 100 meters from the Bose Pukur More. . The road next to Parichoy Book / Sushama Enterprises is the intelligence retirement zone.Indian intelligence agent in Sonarpur, West Bengal, India.