What's new

Gwadar International Airport updates

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,614
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
June 2020

fb_img_1593713064253-jpg.263002


fb_img_1593713068048-jpg.263003


fb_img_1593713070640-jpg.263004


fb_img_1593713076944-jpg.263005


fb_img_1593713079735-jpg.263006


fb_img_1593713085442-jpg.263007
 
Great Initiative , I do however feel we need a proper Desalination plant to create water for 1 million people. As Urgent is the case with the Airport , I think Desalination plant and water supply will attract some population from else where in Pakistan to move to Gawadar area
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Great Initiative , I do however feel we need a proper Desalination plant to create water for 1 million people. As Urgent is the case with the Airport , I think Desalination plant and water supply will attract some population from else where in Pakistan to move to Gawadar area
Click to expand...

Good point. If it's going to be a big coastal city it ought to have a desalination plant.
 
107065036_2640939826174535_6758000397793934929_n.jpg


Terminal building at night...


107569355_2640939856174532_3197533967705963072_n.jpg
 
ZAMURD said:
It will not be the largest.
Click to expand...

That is what they trumping....

Pakistan’s Gwadar International Airport will be the largest in the country
Airport is being built at the cost of US$246 million
16:31 March 31, 2019
Gwadar International Airport 01
Prime Minister Imran Khan performing the ground-breaking of new Gwadar International Airport project in Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, Pakistan.
Image Credit: Courtesy: PID
Ashfaq Ahmed, Associate Editor - Online
Dubai: The new Gwadar International Airport will be the second facility in Pakistan to cater to big aircraft, including the world’s largest passenger airliner, the Airbus A380.
Currently, only Islamabad International Airport, which opened last year, can cater to the A380. Other big airports, including the ones in Lahore and Karachi, are not equipped to handle this behemoth.
The new Gwadar airport will have the international status and it will be run under an “Open Skies” policy.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Gwadar International Airport on Friday.
“What a pleasure it is to be in Gwadar. In the coming months, years, Gwadar would be, I see, as engine of growth for Pakistan,” Imran said while addressing at the ground breaking ceremony in Gwadar, in the country’s southwest, on the Indian Ocean coast.
 
Clutch said:
That is what they trumping....

Pakistan’s Gwadar International Airport will be the largest in the country
Airport is being built at the cost of US$246 million
16:31 March 31, 2019
Gwadar International Airport 01
Prime Minister Imran Khan performing the ground-breaking of new Gwadar International Airport project in Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, Pakistan.
Image Credit: Courtesy: PID
Ashfaq Ahmed, Associate Editor - Online
Dubai: The new Gwadar International Airport will be the second facility in Pakistan to cater to big aircraft, including the world’s largest passenger airliner, the Airbus A380.
Currently, only Islamabad International Airport, which opened last year, can cater to the A380. Other big airports, including the ones in Lahore and Karachi, are not equipped to handle this behemoth.
The new Gwadar airport will have the international status and it will be run under an “Open Skies” policy.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Gwadar International Airport on Friday.
“What a pleasure it is to be in Gwadar. In the coming months, years, Gwadar would be, I see, as engine of growth for Pakistan,” Imran said while addressing at the ground breaking ceremony in Gwadar, in the country’s southwest, on the Indian Ocean coast.
Click to expand...
They are making people chu**ya.
 
New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is being built and will be country's biggest when completed in late 2022 and is supposed to be South Asia's biggest Airport. Occupying 4,300 acres (17 km²) of land, it is located in Gurandani.

26 km north-east of the existing airport in Gwadar City on the south-western Arabian Sea coast of Balochistan region. NGIA is expected to cost $246 million. It is fully funded by China as a grant.
PM Imran Khan had laid down the foundation stone for NGIA on 29 March 2019.

This greenfield airport will include a modern terminal building alongside a cargo terminal with refrigeration facilities for perishable items with an initial handling capacity of 30000tonnes a year NGIA will have the capacity to accommodate aircraft wide body aircraft including, Airbus A380 & Boeing 747-400 and including narrow body aircraft such as ATR-72 & Boeing 737-900.

The CAA Pakistan had awarded the design to build contract of the new airport to the China Communications Construction Company (CCC), which is expected to be completed in late 2022.
 

Similar threads

D
Blinken: With Gaza ceasefire, Saudi normalization deal possible before Biden’s term ends
Replies
1
Views
490
Novus ordu seclorum
N
艹艹艹
China Mobile deploys new cable linking France and Singapore
Replies
0
Views
357
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
5,900 e-buses are in operation in Latin America, with BYD, Foton and Yutong leading
Replies
0
Views
346
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
Thailand’s Bold New Visa-Free Policy Is Surging Indian Tourist Arrivals
Replies
0
Views
405
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
ghazi52
Once Pak-India govts are removed from the frame, you would find ordinary people
Replies
0
Views
373
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom