Gwadar International Airport updates

Pakistan’s Gwadar International Airport will be the largest in the country

That is what they trumping....Airport is being built at the cost of US$246 million16:31 March 31, 2019Prime Minister Imran Khan performing the ground-breaking of new Gwadar International Airport project in Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, Pakistan.Image Credit: Courtesy: PIDAshfaq Ahmed, Associate Editor - OnlineDubai: The new Gwadar International Airport will be the second facility in Pakistan to cater to big aircraft, including the world’s largest passenger airliner, the Airbus A380.Currently, only Islamabad International Airport, which opened last year, can cater to the A380. Other big airports, including the ones in Lahore and Karachi, are not equipped to handle this behemoth.The new Gwadar airport will have the international status and it will be run under an “Open Skies” policy.Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Gwadar International Airport on Friday.“What a pleasure it is to be in Gwadar. In the coming months, years, Gwadar would be, I see, as engine of growth for Pakistan,” Imran said while addressing at the ground breaking ceremony in Gwadar, in the country’s southwest, on the Indian Ocean coast.