Gwadar Updates

Gwadar Free Zones, Announcement of tax exemption on import of vehicles.

Government of Pakistan imported custom free vehicles in Gwadar Free Zone North and Gwadar Free Zone South under regulatory framework set by Federal Board of Revenue, Customs & Excise & Taxation Department Balochistan to boost investment to the full potential. Permission is allowed.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has prepared a draft regulatory mechanism for the import of vehicles by Gwadar Free Zone and its operating companies. The regulatory framework has been formed with the notification of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) which aims to make Gwadar Free. Making the zone operational and accelerating the industrial process.

According to the revised regulatory mechanism, free zone investors will be allowed to import custom duty-free vehicles for their construction and operation. This will later encourage new investors to invest more in free zones.

Regards, Gwadar Port and Gwadar free zone operator China Overseas Ports Holding Company received an exception under the concession agreement signed with the Government of Pakistan in 2007.

Free zone concession owners with revised module will have to submit declaration form in Gwadar Port Authority to obtain exemption under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) Code. Nevertheless, vehicles shall be excise and as per the importer Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965. Will register in the taxation department.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCOCIP) is planning to exempt from the import and export policy order to facilitate the shipment of fertilizer investors to foreign markets.


University of Gwadar, Balochistan 🇵🇰

Built under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, university provides scholarships to the local students.

- Courses Offered at Gwadar University

- BS Information Technology
- BS Data Science
- BS Business Administration
- BS English Literature
- BS Education
- BS Chemistry
- BS Economics
- BS Commerce
Chinese funded

Pak-China Technical And Vocational Institute At Gwadar​



1730580358929.png




1730580425531.png



1730580450666.png




