𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 : 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐆𝐰𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 101,819
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐝: 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐆𝐰𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭
The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP) has successfully received its first aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the airport's construction.
Civil Aviation's calibration aircraft made a seamless landing on the new runway, receiving a triumphant water cannon salute from the Rescue and Fire Fighting Services.
This remarkable achievement is a testament to the collaborative excellence of the Chinese and Pakistani project teams, who have worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life.
The airport is on track to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year, poised to transform Gwadar and its surrounding regions into a thriving economic hub.
The completion of NGIAP will revolutionize air travel, trade, and commerce in the region, cementing Gwadar's position as a vital gateway to prosperity and growth.
This achievement showcases the strength of international cooperation and the shared commitment to driving progress and development.
The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP) has successfully received its first aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the airport's construction.
Civil Aviation's calibration aircraft made a seamless landing on the new runway, receiving a triumphant water cannon salute from the Rescue and Fire Fighting Services.
This remarkable achievement is a testament to the collaborative excellence of the Chinese and Pakistani project teams, who have worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life.
The airport is on track to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year, poised to transform Gwadar and its surrounding regions into a thriving economic hub.
The completion of NGIAP will revolutionize air travel, trade, and commerce in the region, cementing Gwadar's position as a vital gateway to prosperity and growth.
This achievement showcases the strength of international cooperation and the shared commitment to driving progress and development.