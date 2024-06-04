𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 : 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐆𝐰𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭

What's new

ghazi52

ghazi52

𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐝: 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐆𝐰𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭

▪️The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP) has successfully received its first aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the airport's construction.

▪️Civil Aviation's calibration aircraft made a seamless landing on the new runway, receiving a triumphant water cannon salute from the Rescue and Fire Fighting Services.

▪️This remarkable achievement is a testament to the collaborative excellence of the Chinese and Pakistani project teams, who have worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life.

▪️The airport is on track to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year, poised to transform Gwadar and its surrounding regions into a thriving economic hub.

▪️The completion of NGIAP will revolutionize air travel, trade, and commerce in the region, cementing Gwadar's position as a vital gateway to prosperity and growth.

▪️This achievement showcases the strength of international cooperation and the shared commitment to driving progress and development.


