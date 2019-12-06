What's new

Ghazi Ertugrul,Erdogan and Pakistan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
18,063
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ghazi Ertugrul son of Suleiman Shah was the father of Osman 1(founder of the Ottoman Empire) and the leader of the Kayi Tribe of Oghuz Turks, who migrated from western Central Asia to Anatolia. His struggle,faith,bravery,dedication and perseverance has really impressed me to the core. I rate him at par with Khalid bin Waleed,Sultan Salah ud din Ayubi,Tipu Sultan and Tariq bin Zayyad as one of our greatest Muslim heroes. Ertugrul is a national hero in seven Turkic countries and regions globally.
500px-Ertu%C4%9Frul_Gazi_mezar%C4%B1.jpg

A mosque in Turkmenistan after his name.
watermark.php


Recently from 2014 onwards Turkey started a drama serial on Ghazi Ertugrul called DIRILIS (resurrection) Ertugrul. It just finished in June this year with 5 seasons and nearly 500 episodes. I managed to see them all on Netflix(700 million viewed it). To be honest this leaves Naseem Hijazis dramas,Tariq ki Dua poem and the Sword of Tipu Sultan drama light years behind. Never in my life i saw such an exhilarating,religiously motivating,full of bravado and immensely motivating drama/movie in my whole life. I find myself in deep respect for my Turkish brethren.
ertugrul-bids-farewell-to-viewers-1559160675086.jpg


PRESIDENT ERDOGAN ON THE SET
2015-06-07-dirilis-17.jpg


Ertugrul Ghazi was a great inspiration for his tribe and children. From just one nomadic tribe he and his descendants ,slowly but surely,castle by castle initially occupied a portion of Anatolia and than later a vast chunk of the civilised world.
Osman_I_area_map.PNG

ottoman.gif


Turkeys President Erdogan is a great fan of Ertugrul and the Ottomans and is deeply inspired by them. He is very vocal in the union and unity of the Turkic people living in the central Asian and Russian territories, as well as the other Muslims living in the neighbouring countries.We all know how the Central Asians(Turkic) people influenced the Sub continent by bringing Islam(saints) and culture (Kings).Our language Urdu is also inspired by their Turkish/Persian languages.
Erdogan loves Pakistan,no matter who comes in power he is always on our side. Turkey also knows we love them equally. MNS signing as a witness for Erdogans daughter below.
CibPQ5xXAAAWzai.jpg

Erdogan is also a great fan of Hazrat Allama Iqbal ,he mentioned him on many occasions,in political rallies.A time will come when the two nations will be intertwined inshallah.

upload_2019-12-6_16-51-27.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • upload_2019-12-6_16-51-9.jpeg
    upload_2019-12-6_16-51-9.jpeg
    5.7 KB · Views: 4,161
Last edited:
. . . . .
I didn't knew DIRILIS also starring Marium Nawaz and Captain Saffdar , or the Sharif family has ties with Ertugrul , or else why would a Patwari like you post the Picture of NS with Erdogan ? In case you forget the current PM of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is Imran khan , Not Mian Nawaz Sharif :P I know it hurts but get used to it :)
 
.
Starlord said:
I didn't knew DIRILIS also starring Marium Nawaz and Captain Saffdar , or the Sharif family has ties with Ertugrul , or else why would a Patwari like you post the Picture of NS with Erdogan ? In case you forget the current PM of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is Imran khan , Not Mian Nawaz Sharif :P I know it hurts but get used to it :)
Click to expand...
I think bro internal politics should remain in the relevant section.Many Thanks
 
.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I think bro internal politics should remain in the relevant section.Many Thanks
Click to expand...


No it shouldn’t. You have a habit of bringing Islam and Allah and Pakistan while actively supporting and defending rapists tubbar of NS. You have no shame ....
 
.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I think bro internal politics should remain in the relevant section.Many Thanks
Click to expand...

Than use the correct Picture, I have no intentions to bring Politics into , if you use the Picture of our current head of State, not the one who has been disqualified by SC on Corruption Charges, and I am sure even Turks here don't want to be called friends of someone who looted their brotherly nations for Generations and making Millions of dollars worth Properties in UK . The same country which is responsible for giving the final Blow to the great Ottoman Empire .

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I think bro internal politics should remain in the relevant section.Many Thanks
Click to expand...

Than use the correct Picture, I have no intentions to bring Politics into , if you use the Picture of our current head of State, not the one who has been disqualified by SC on Corruption Charges, and I am sure even Turks here don't want to be called friends of someone who looted their brotherly nations for Generations and making Millions of dollars worth Properties in UK . The same country which is responsible for giving the final Blow to the great Ottoman Empire .
 
. .
I watched first series of Ertugrul when it was released in 2k16 I think? Finding english subs for it was almost non existent! never watched following series but now its on Netflix and every tom dick and harry talks about it too!
 
.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Ghazi Ertugrul son of Suleiman Shah was the father of Osman 1(founder of the Ottoman Empire) and the leader of the Kayi Tribe of Oghuz Turks, who migrated from western Central Asia to Anatolia. His struggle,faith,bravery,dedication and perseverance has really impressed me to the core. I rate him at par with Khalid bin Waleed,Sultan Salah ud din Ayubi,Tipu Sultan and Tariq bin Zayyad as one of our greatest Muslim heroes. Ertugrul is a national hero in seven Turkic countries and regions globally.
500px-Ertu%C4%9Frul_Gazi_mezar%C4%B1.jpg

A mosque in Turkmenistan after his name.
watermark.php


Recently from 2014 onwards Turkey started a drama serial on Ghazi Ertugrul called DIRILIS (resurrection) Ertugrul. It just finished in June this year with 5 seasons and nearly 500 episodes. I managed to see them all on Netflix(700 million viewed it). To be honest this leaves Naseem Hijazis dramas,Tariq ki Dua poem and the Sword of Tipu Sultan drama light years behind. Never in my life i saw such an exhilarating,religiously motivating,full of bravado and immensely motivating drama/movie in my whole life. I find myself in deep respect for my Turkish brethren.
ertugrul-bids-farewell-to-viewers-1559160675086.jpg


PRESIDENT ERDOGAN ON THE SET
2015-06-07-dirilis-17.jpg


Ertugrul Ghazi was a great inspiration for his tribe and children. From just one nomadic tribe he and his descendants ,slowly but surely,castle by castle initially occupied a portion of Anatolia and than later a vast chunk of the civilised world.
Osman_I_area_map.PNG

ottoman.gif


Turkeys President Erdogan is a great fan of Ertugrul and the Ottomans and is deeply inspired by them. He is very vocal in the union and unity of the Turkic people living in the central Asian and Russian territories, as well as the other Muslims living in the neighbouring countries.We all know how the Central Asians(Turkic) people influenced the Sub continent by bringing Islam(saints) and culture (Kings).Our language Urdu is also inspired by their Turkish/Persian languages.
Erdogan loves Pakistan,no matter who comes in power he is always on our side. Turkey also knows we love them equally. MNS signing as a witness for Erdogans daughter below.
CibPQ5xXAAAWzai.jpg

Erdogan is also a great fan of Hazrat Allama Iqbal ,he mentioned him on many occasions,in political rallies.A time will come when the two nations will be intertwined inshallah.

View attachment 593030
Click to expand...
That shrine was built recently during the times of Abdulhamid II and all the fantasy stories about ertugul were written years after his death

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Erdogan is no doubt the number one leader in the Muslim Ummah. He talks on every issue with passion.Love you sir.
https://twitter.com/x/status/1176547596560740352
Click to expand...
No he is just hypocrite who use Islamic card to fool Muslims while Using nationalistic issues to win the voices of Turkish nationalists
 
.
dani92 said:
That shrine was built recently during the times of Abdulhamid II and all the fantasy stories about ertugul were written years after his death


No he is just hypocrite who use Islamic card to fool Muslims while Using nationalistic issues to win the voices of Turkish nationalists
Click to expand...
You're not supposed to be happy with the Turkish folks and their history....

And, your disappointments have just started!!! Brace yourself for even more shocks...
 
.
Turkey is a progressive, modern, religiously moderate and educated . No other country is more deserving of leading Muslim world than Turkey.

Arab world is obsolete, extremist and so out of touch with time that they will self destruct or will be destroyed by their own corruption and backwardness .

Persian empire is the story in history book and Iranian/ Shia regime must be destroyed for ever by any means necessary.

So by all criteria Turkey deserves the title of our leader.
 
.
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
You're not supposed to be happy with the Turkish folks and their history....

And, your disappointments have just started!!! Brace yourself for even more shocks...
Click to expand...
What history?! Since when barbarians had history?!:lol:
 
.

Similar threads

S
Turkiye's Role In Wars and Policies
2
Replies
16
Views
550
HaiderAfan
H
Edevelop
Turkey’s Erdogan expected to visit Pakistan next month
Replies
0
Views
631
Edevelop
Edevelop
Foinikas
AKP election spots show Erdogan's ambitions and megalomania
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Edevelop
Pakistan actor to play lead role in upcoming Turkish series
Replies
1
Views
837
Eskander
Eskander
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Turkiye’s Erdogan condoles with PM Shehbaz over Greece boat tragedy
Replies
0
Views
521
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom