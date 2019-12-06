Ghazi Ertugrul,Erdogan and Pakistan

Ghazi Ertugrul son of Suleiman Shah was the father of Osman 1(founder of the Ottoman Empire) and the leader of the Kayi Tribe of Oghuz Turks, who migrated from western Central Asia to Anatolia. His struggle,faith,bravery,dedication and perseverance has really impressed me to the core. I rate him at par with Khalid bin Waleed,Sultan Salah ud din Ayubi,Tipu Sultan and Tariq bin Zayyad as one of our greatest Muslim heroes. Ertugrul is a national hero in seven Turkic countries and regions globally.Recently from 2014 onwards Turkey started a drama serial on Ghazi Ertugrul called. It just finished in June this year with 5 seasons and nearly 500 episodes. I managed to see them all on Netflix(700 million viewed it). To be honest this leaves Naseem Hijazis dramas,Tariq ki Dua poem and the Sword of Tipu Sultan drama light years behind. Never in my life i saw such an exhilarating,religiously motivating,full of bravado and immensely motivating drama/movie in my whole life. I find myself in deep respect for my Turkish brethren.Ertugrul Ghazi was a great inspiration for his tribe and children. From just one nomadic tribe he and his descendants ,slowly but surely,castle by castle initially occupied a portion of Anatolia and than later a vast chunk of the civilised world.Turkeys President Erdogan is a great fan of Ertugrul and the Ottomans and is deeply inspired by them. He is very vocal in the union and unity of the Turkic people living in the central Asian and Russian territories, as well as the other Muslims living in the neighbouring countries.We all know how the Central Asians(Turkic) people influenced the Sub continent by bringing Islam(saints) and culture (Kings).Our language Urdu is also inspired by their Turkish/Persian languages.Erdogan loves Pakistan,no matter who comes in power he is always on our side. Turkey also knows we love them equally. MNS signing as a witness for Erdogans daughter below.Erdogan is also a great fan of Hazrat Allama Iqbal ,he mentioned him on many occasions,in political rallies.A time will come when the two nations will be intertwined inshallah.