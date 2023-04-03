What's new

General Mahmud Ahmed, Carlyle Group & 9/11 - the ISI+CIA coverup

General Mahmud Ahmed, at the time serving as Director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was in Washington on the morning of 9/11. What was he doing there?

Documentary: Fabled Enemies by Jason Bermas

Omar Sheikh was the man who, on the instructions of General Mahmoud Ahmed, wired $100,000 before the 9/11 attacks to Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker. It is extraordinary that Ahmed has never been charged and brought to trial on this count. Why not?

Sheikh was arrested by police on 12 February 2002, in Lahore, in connection with the Pearl kidnapping and was sentenced to death on 15 July 2002 by a special judge of an anti terrorism court for murdering Pearl. His complicity in the murder and the reasons behind it are in dispute.

Ahmed, the paymaster for at least one of the hijackers, was actually in Washington on 9/11, and had a series of pre 9/11 top-level meetings in the White House, the Pentagon, the national security council, and with George Tenet, then head of the CIA, and Marc Grossman, the under-secretary of state for political affairs. When Ahmed was exposed by the Wall Street Journal as having sent the money to the hijackers, he was forced to "retire" by President Pervez Musharraf.

Interesting reads:

The Morning of 9/11
by Zafar Bangash
crescent.icit-digital.org

The Morning of 9/11

On the morning of 911, General Mahmud Ahmed, then serving as Director of ISI, was in Washington DC. We talked to him to find out what really transpired that morning.
crescent.icit-digital.org crescent.icit-digital.org

Inside Story of Musharraf-Mahmood Tussle
By Hassan Abbas
www.belfercenter.org

Inside Story of Musharraf-Mahmood Tussle

www.belfercenter.org www.belfercenter.org

9/11 IN ISLAMABAD: THE FIRST 72 HOURS
By David O. Smith
warontherocks.com

9/11 in Islamabad: The First 72 Hours - War on the Rocks

It was a typical late summer day at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad — oppressively hot when the sun was out with a twinge of cool air in the evening that
warontherocks.com

The Pakistan connection
By Michael Meacher
www.theguardian.com

Michael Meacher: The Pakistan connection

Michael Meacher: There is evidence of foreign intelligence backing for the 9/11 hijackers. Why is the US government so keen to cover it up?
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Note:
For years I ate up the ISPR kichiri they were feeding us. I turned a blind eye to what our military was doing because I thought I was being patriotic. I cheered when Musharraf overthrew Nawaz in October 1999. I sat silent when Musharraf agreed to the seven demands of the Americans after 9/11.

I closed my eyes when US drones murdered civilians Waziristan but was made to feel proud about our professional PAF air force every September.

When the Baloch spoke up against Army abuses I dismissed it as propaganda. When Waziris ended up missing I said they ran away to Afghanistan.

I defended this military in the name of patriotism....and what did I get in return? A big slap in the face.

Now I'm going to expose these traitors for what they are!
 
Neelo said:
General Mahmud Ahmed, at the time serving as Director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was in Washington on the morning of 9/11 meeting congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.


Sheikh is also the man who, on the instructions of General Mahmoud Ahmed, wired $100,000 before the 9/11 attacks to Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker. It is extraordinary that neither Ahmed nor Sheikh have been charged and brought to trial on this count. Why not?

Ahmed, the paymaster for the hijackers, was actually in Washington on 9/11, and had a series of pre-9/11 top-level meetings in the White House, the Pentagon, the national security council, and with George Tenet, then head of the CIA, and Marc Grossman, the under-secretary of state for political affairs. When Ahmed was exposed by the Wall Street Journal as having sent the money to the hijackers, he was forced to "retire" by President Pervez Musharraf.

Note:
For years I ate up the ISPR kichiri they were feeding us. I turned a blind eye to what our military was doing because I thought I was being patriotic. I cheered when Musharraf overthrew Nawaz in October 1999. I sat silent when Musharraf agreed to the seven demands of the Americans after 9/11.

I closed my eyes when US drones murdered civilians Waziristan but was made to feel proud about our professional PAF air force every September.

When the Baloch spoke up against Army abuses I dismissed it as propaganda. When Waziris ended up missing I said they ran away to Afghanistan.

I defended this military in the name of patriotism....and what did I get in return? A big slap in the face.

Now I'm going to expose these traitors for what they are!
So what is special about it if he was in capital Hill at the morning of 9/11??

Neelo said:
General Mahmud Ahmed, at the time serving as Director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was in Washington on the morning of 9/11 meeting congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.


Omar Sheikh was the man who, on the instructions of General Mahmoud Ahmed, wired $100,000 before the 9/11 attacks to Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker. It is extraordinary that Ahmed has never been charged and brought to trial on this count. Why not?

Omar Shiekh meanwhile was later arrested for the murder of Daniel Pearl.

Ahmed, the paymaster for the hijackers, was actually in Washington on 9/11, and had a series of pre-9/11 top-level meetings in the White House, the Pentagon, the national security council, and with George Tenet, then head of the CIA, and Marc Grossman, the under-secretary of state for political affairs. When Ahmed was exposed by the Wall Street Journal as having sent the money to the hijackers, he was forced to "retire" by President Pervez Musharraf.

Interesting reads

The Morning of 9/11
by Zafar Bangash
crescent.icit-digital.org

The Morning of 9/11

On the morning of 911, General Mahmud Ahmed, then serving as Director of ISI, was in Washington DC. We talked to him to find out what really transpired that morning.
crescent.icit-digital.org crescent.icit-digital.org

Inside Story of Musharraf-Mahmood Tussle
By Hassan Abbas
www.belfercenter.org

Inside Story of Musharraf-Mahmood Tussle

www.belfercenter.org www.belfercenter.org

9/11 IN ISLAMABAD: THE FIRST 72 HOURS
By David O. Smith
warontherocks.com

9/11 in Islamabad: The First 72 Hours - War on the Rocks

It was a typical late summer day at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad — oppressively hot when the sun was out with a twinge of cool air in the evening that
warontherocks.com

Note:
For years I ate up the ISPR kichiri they were feeding us. I turned a blind eye to what our military was doing because I thought I was being patriotic. I cheered when Musharraf overthrew Nawaz in October 1999. I sat silent when Musharraf agreed to the seven demands of the Americans after 9/11.

I closed my eyes when US drones murdered civilians Waziristan but was made to feel proud about our professional PAF air force every September.

When the Baloch spoke up against Army abuses I dismissed it as propaganda. When Waziris ended up missing I said they ran away to Afghanistan.

I defended this military in the name of patriotism....and what did I get in return? A big slap in the face.

Now I'm going to expose these traitors for what they are!
Lol another blame on Pakistan with no solid backup or proofs

@Neelo. I can post lots of similar kind of videos on YouTube that India support and finance terrorism in Pakistan via Afghanistan and Iran that video proofs nothing
 
I just posted three links. Read them yourself. How long will you keep defending GHQ Inc.?

You shove islamism down our throats while working with Israeli Mossad?
 
Neelo said:
I just posted three links. Read them yourself. How long will you keep defending GHQ Inc.?

You shove islamism down our throats while working with Israeli Mossad?
Go to your pathetic country first don't concern about Pakistan you terrorist

India is the biggest mess/threat for the peace of subcontinent

Jai terrorist hind
 
جب بھی آپ کے غلام جرنیل پاکستان کے خلاف نقصان کام کرتے ہیں تم بھارت کا رونا کرنا شروع کرتے ہو ۔
 
Neelo said:
جب بھی آپ کے غلام جرنیل پاکستان کے خلاف نقصان کام کرتے ہیں تم بھارت کا رونا کرنا شروع کرتے ہو ۔
Why you concern about Pakistan leave us alone reported for your nonsense
 
White and Green with M/S said:
You false flagged troll we know which country are you from
The hijackers were all operatives of the CIA who were given Visa's through the Jeddah US Consulate and trained at American military bases.

Mohammad Atta & The Venice Flying Circus - by Michael Hoppinger

So if these were all CIA assets, what was the ISI chief ordering a wire transfer to CIA assets to conduct the biggest attack on American soil since Pearl Harbour…and then subsequently was IN WASHINGTON on the very day of 9/11.

Answer this question.
 
The Americans would have found the link.

The attackers were mostly Saudis from Al Qaeda network.
 
Neelo said:
The hijackers were all operatives of the CIA who were given Visa's through the Jeddah US Consulate and trained at American military bases.

Mohammad Atta & The Venice Flying Circus - by Michael Hoppinger

So if these were all CIA assets, what was the ISI chief ordering a wire transfer to CIA assets to conduct the biggest attack on American soil since Pearl Harbour…and then subsequently was IN WASHINGTON on the very day of 9/11.

Answer this question.
Troll I'm not going to answer any questions by you because we all know you're false flag Indian pretending to be Pakistani
 
Another PTI thread directly engaging institutions with propaganda.

Despite repeated attempts to get the social media team of the party to comply with laws and regulations, the itch has not gone away.
 
Neelo said:
Omar Sheikh was the man who, on the instructions of General Mahmoud Ahmed, wired $100,000 before the 9/11 attacks to Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker. It is extraordinary that Ahmed has never been charged and brought to trial on this count. Why not?
Because that claim was made by an ex-UK Minister in a newspaper and has not been corroborated or otherwise shown to be true. That is why.
 

